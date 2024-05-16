NJ man charged after shooting gun from vehicle

🚨 An officer was on patrol when he heard gunfire

🚨 Nathaniel Chudkowski was found with a pistol and ammo in his vehicle

MANCHESTER — A man who police say fired a gun from a car was arrested by an officer who heard the gunfire early Sunday morning

Police say an officer heard the shots around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Manchester Boulevard and Wrangle Brook Road in the Whiting section.

The officer stopped a car driven by Nathaniel Chudkowski leaving the area and found a 9mm handgun and ammunition in his vehicle.

Police say Chudkowski was shooting into a wooded area.

"Swift response and decisive actions"

Chudkowski was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and failure for a permit-to-carry holder to disclose to a law enforcement officer that they are carrying a handgun or that a handgun is stored in the vehicle.

He also faces a charge of consumption of alcohol by an authorized holder of a permit to carry a handgun.

Police chief Antonio Ellis credited the officer's "swift response and decisive actions" for eliminating a public safety threat.

