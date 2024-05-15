NJ worker who fatally fell into hole was Rutgers wrestler
✅ Corey Stasanko was working on a storm drain on his employer's property
✅ He also owned his own landscaping business
✅ Stasanko was a champion wrestler at South Plainfield High School
KENILWORTH — A former Rutgers wrestler was identified as the worker who fell into a hole while installing a storm drain on May 6.
Corey Stasanko, 29, was working in the back of the building on Monroe that houses his employer, K&D Contractors on May 7. Police found Stasanko trapped in the concrete and mud and could not retrieve him, He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Proud homeowner"
According to his obituary Stasanko was a "proud homeowner" who lived in Cranford and owned his own company, Stasenko Landscaping & Hardscaping. A graduate of South Plainfield High School in 2013 he studied human resources at Rutgers University.
A four-time district and country champion at South Plainfield, Stasenko compiled a 152-17 career high school record, according to Rutgers Athletics. He wrested for one season for the Scarlet Knights men's wrestling team.
His funeral was Tuesday.
