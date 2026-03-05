👮 The Union County Prosecutor’s Office and Kean University will host a major recruitment event March 11 with 130+ agencies from across the U.S.

UNION — Interested in a career in law enforcement?

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office and Kean University plan to host a massive regional recruitment event for the next generation of public service professionals on Wednesday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kean’s Harwood Arena, 1000 Morris Avenue in Union.

More than 130 federal, state, county, and municipal agencies from several states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, Washington DC, Georgia, and all across New Jersey, will be in attendance.

Massive law enforcement recruitment fair coming to Kean University

These include the FBI, several Attorneys General, corrections officers, national and state park police, prosecutors, paralegals, forensic scientists, and other agencies.

Attendees are invited to come dressed to impress and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

“What the agency normally does is have a discussion with them about their pension, how much they pay, what the township is like, they give them a breakdown as to what to look forward to if they were hired by that agency,” said Dr. Harvey Barnwell, Union County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives.

Law enforcement agencies searching for the next generation

Recruitment in the law enforcement field has been challenging in recent years, but through this recruitment fair in the past, there has been much success in attendees securing jobs in various law enforcement agencies in New Jersey and beyond, said Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.

As law enforcement officers begin to retire, it’s important to bring in good, qualified, and educated men and women into a great profession, Barnwell said.

Recruiters are looking for a new generation of talent to fill critical roles.

“I’m looking for individuals that want to engage in public service in the area of public safety and prosecutions. I’m looking for administrative and clerical support as well. People that may be interested in not perhaps being a detective or an assistant prosecutor, but rather being in the administrative side of our profession,” Daniel said.

That could be legal professionals and forensic scientists. These people are the backbone of every legal and investigative agency.

As the landscape of public safety evolves, the UCPO and its law enforcement partners are looking for individuals who bring diverse skill sets.

Hundreds of hires expected as job fair continues to grow

How successful is this recruitment fair? Very. Every year, the UCPO sends out a survey after the fair. On average, 500 to 600 kids are hired from this fair every year, Barnwell said.

For example, the deputy police chief in Alexandria, Virginia, hired six kids from New Jersey during last year’s job fair.

“I spoke to a local chief last week, and he told me, ‘I’m looking for five.’ He, as the chief, will be at the job fair to see how those young men and women who walk in would represent his agency, because he wants five good candidates,” Barnwell said.

Attendees who come to the job fair should be prepared with questions. Interview the agency you plan to work for, Barnwell said.

Job fair open to everyone, including students and career changers across NJ

Last year, more than 1,000 interested participants went to the recruitment fair. It’s not only for young people contemplating a career in law enforcement, but also for those who want to make a career change.

“They want to come into an area of public service because they see what’s going on in today’s society, and they want to contribute to a better society. I tell everyone this is a noble, noble profession, and we in this profession are professionals, and we are proud to have you amongst our ranks,” Daniel said.

The recruitment law enforcement job fair has grown so much over time. Four years ago, when it first started, there were only 46 agencies in attendance. About 75 agencies were represented the year after that. This year, both Barnwell and Daniel expect there to be about 148 agencies present.

Daniel and Barnwell want to thank Kean University President Lamont Repollet, the Union County Board of County Commissioners, the Union County Police Chiefs’ Association, all the agencies that are participating, and the UCPO administrative staff who support this event every year.

The recruitment fair is not just for Kean University students. This is for anyone and everyone who wants to work in law enforcement.

