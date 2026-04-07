🚨At least 19 windshields smashed in just 30 minutes at Linden apartment complex

🚨Suspect caught on video hurling bricks and paving stones

🚨Linden police believe one person is responsible for incidents in several towns

LINDEN — Over two dozen vehicles were vandalized in at least three Central Jersey towns in about two hours early Monday, according to officials.

Linden police say 19 vehicles at the Brookside Gardens Apartments on South Wood Avenue in Linden were damaged between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to police Lt. Christopher Guenther. In many cases, heavy paving stones were thrown into the windshields of vehicles parked in rows.

Video posted by ABC 7 Eyewitness News captured someone getting out of their car and throwing bricks and pavers at the vehicles from the driver's side as they drove slowly through the parking lot.

In another video, a car drives along a Cranford street, throwing stones at cars. The vehicles were parked near Cayuga Road and Centennial Avenue, Cranford Police Chief Matthew Nazzaro told Patch.

Nissan Rogue driven by suspect who Linden police say vandalized vehicles Mon., April 5, 2026 Nissan Rogue driven by suspect who Linden police say vandalized vehicles Mon., April 5, 2026 (Linden police) loading...

Nissan Rogue driven by suspect who Linden police say vandalized vehicles Mon., April 5, 2026 Nissan Rogue driven by suspect who Linden police say vandalized vehicles Mon., April 5, 2026(Linden police) loading...

Search for suspect in two towns

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan told New Jersey 101.5 that seven vehicles were damaged in a parking lot off Evergreen Road.

The suspect in Linden is described as a light-skinned or white man operating a dark grey Nissan Rogue with no visible license plate, tinted rear windows, chrome trim, and roof racks. Guenther said the same person is likely a suspect in the other incidents that took place between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Guenther asked anyone with information about the Linden incidents to contact police at 908-474-8662.

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