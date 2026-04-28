☑️U.S. Rep. Tom Kean missed 51 votes since March due to a 'personal medical issue'

☑️The Republican says he will be back to a full schedule 'very soon'

☑️He has not returned calls from other members of the NJ congressional delegation

U.S. Rep. Tom Kean is alive and well. But how well he is remains unknown.

On Monday, the Republican congressman who has missed 51 roll call votes since March due to an unspecified illness posted a written message on social media thanking his constituents, colleagues and staff for their patience while he addresses a “personal medical issue.”

"My doctors assured me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon. I expect to return to a full schedule and be at 100 percent," Kean's written statement said, following headlines in the New Jersey and national political press about his absence.

The 57-year-old's statement said that he was "especially proud" of his congressional team, which has kept constituent services and legislative work moving forward without interruption. Kean also thanked his political team for keeping his campaign "strong."

Kean, the son of popular former governor Tom Kean, represents the 7th Congressional District in parts of Central and North Jersey, a swing district that previously was represented by a Democrat.

The next vote by Congress is scheduled for Monday, according to the House calendar. Committees are still meeting in the meantime. Kean serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Both are scheduled to meet this week.

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Message from Rep. Tom Kean about his health posted on his Facebook page Mon., April 27, 2026 Message from Rep. Tom Kean about his health posted on his Facebook page Mon., April 27, 2026 (Rep Tom Kean via Facebook) loading...

'Radio silence' frustrates fellow lawmakers

The congressman had not spoken with his fellow New Jersey congressional Republicans, Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew, since March 5. Van Drew told NJ Spotlight that his questions about Kean's health have been met with "radio silence" by his office, and he has not responded to calls and texts. U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 4th District, said he is worried about Kean.

Harrison Neely, Kean’s chief strategist, said Kean spoke with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on April 23.

"Tom is one of the most dedicated and hardest-working Members of Congress, and I am grateful for all he does and will continue to do to serve New Jerseyans and our country," Jonnson told the New Jersey Globe.

Kean is unopposed in the June 2 congressional primary. His continued absence could become an issue for Republicans in the fall general election.

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