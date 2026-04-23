🔵Rep. Tom Kean Jr. hasn’t voted since March 5, citing a “personal health matter”

🔵Fellow NJ Republicans say they’ve gotten 'radio silence' about Kean's condition

🔵His absence tightens pressure on Republicans’ slim House majority

Speculation is swirling about why one of New Jersey's only three Republican congressmen has missed several votes since March.

The 57-year-old Tom Kean Jr. has not voted on the House floor since March 5 but has introduced bills and signed a letter to new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin about the planned ICE facility in Roxbury, his office told New Jersey Globe.

He will not be able to travel to Washington in order to vote this week due to a “personal health matter," his office told NJ Spotlight News. A spokesman told the Globe last week that Kean will be “back to a full schedule soon,” but did not offer a timetable. His office has not offered specifics about his health.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, told NJ Spotlight that his questions about Kean's health have been met with "radio silence" by his office, and he has not responded to calls and texts. U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 4th District, said he is worried about Kean.

Kean's office did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information on Thursday morning.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, left, Rep. Tom Kean, Rep. Chris Smith Rep. Jeff Van Drew, left, Rep. Tom Kean, Rep. Chris Smith (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, /Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP, File, AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, file) loading...

Can't be forced back

There is not much Congress can do to compel Kean to return or to disclose his condition, says Michah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University.

"They certainly answer to their constituents, but the only real rule that governs for them is the possibility of expulsion, and certainly that's not going to happen here," Rasmussen said. "You're not really going to face the threat of expulsion for missing a month or two worth of votes."

Politically, Kean's absence contributes to Republicans having a razor-thin majority in Congress, 217-212, with one independent and five vacancies. The U.S. Constitution states that a member of Congress must cast their own vote.

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Democratic power broker George Norcross is seen on Aug. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. Democratic power broker George Norcross is seen on Aug. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)1 loading...

Contentious election year

Kean is unopposed in the June 2 congressional primary. But his continued absence could become an issue for Republicans in the fall general election.

"All elections in his district have been very closely contested. Given the Republican struggles at Trump's midterm election, this one is thought to be an extremely competitive election. Many watchers think that it is one of the most closely watched races in the nation," Rasmussen said.

Three New Jersey congressmen have had serious medical issues in the past several years, with two dying in office. U.S. Reps. William Pascrell, D-N.J. 9th District, and Donald Payne, D-N.J. 10th District, were sick for extended periods, missed votes and ultimately died in office in 2024.

Last year, U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J. 1st District, suffered a "sudden medical emergency" on a flight and was hospitalized in North Carolina. He was later diagnosed with sepsis and transferred to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.

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