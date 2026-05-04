🔥12-alarm fire fueled by gusty winds destroys multiple buildings in Belleville

🔥Smoke and chemical concerns force residents to stay inside, use air purifiers

🔥Families displaced, firefighters injured, schools and Town Hall shut down

BELLEVILLE — A warehouse fire that destroyed a city block produced black smoke that could be seen for several counties on Sunday afternoon.

Gusty winds helped the 12-alarm fire quickly spread along Cortland Street, according to Mayor Michael Melham. The fire spread to three other buildings, which were still burning Monday morning.

Councilman Frank Vélez told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that helium and other chemicals may have helped make the fire more intense. Residents are being told to keep their windows closed and to use an air purifier.

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Firefighters injured, families displaced after blaze

Several firefighters were treated overnight for smoke inhalation and exhaustion. One was hospitalized with a minor elbow injury.

No residents have been injured, but eight people from four families were displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross New Jersey.

The mayor said that PSE&G has started re-energizing power lines to neighboring streets. Belleville Schools were closed on Monday and Town Hall has lost power and will be closed on Monday.

The building houses a mattress warehouse as well as a textile manufacturing business.

Wind gusts were around 25 mph on Sunday and Monday, according to chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"Fire danger is fairly high because of those elevated winds, in addition to low relative humidity and dry brush," Zarrow said. "These factors contribute to a higher risk of wildfires sparking, plus the rapid growth and spread of any fires already burning as the winds literally fan the flames.

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