🚨Fights involving large groups of teens shut down a Burlington County carnival

🚨Police cite “unsupervised juveniles” and rumors of weapons as chaos spreads

🚨Organizers cancel Saturday’s final night, citing safety concerns

MAPLE SHADE — Numerous fights at a Burlington County carnival on Friday night resulted in officials canceling the final day of fun.

"A large gathering of teenagers" at JFK Memorial Field for the Maple Shade Tigers Youth Football Carnival led to the fights, which overwhelmed police and organizers with "unsupervised juveniles." There were also unconfirmed rumors at the park and online of some of the teens carrying weapons.

"Officers on scene, along with event organizers, directed those involved and other unruly individuals to leave the carnival grounds in an attempt to restore order and maintain public safety. As a result of the incident, the carnival was closed for the remainder of the evening on Friday," police and the football organization said.

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Last day of carnival canceled

The carnival's organizers said they worked with police to make sure things ran smoothly and safely. The gathering of teens required "immediate action," they said. Saturday's events were canceled out of "an abundance of caution."

Most of the carnival, which started Tuesday, was held without incident. Friday and Saturday nights are usually the busiest nights at the carnival.

Carteret was proactive about a "park takeover" promoted as a basketball competition at Bishop Andrew Park on Saturday afternoon that was unauthorized. The township closed the basketball courts to make sure nothing ever started.

Wildwood will begin a year-round curfew on the boardwalk for all ages between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. starting May 13.

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