🏀Carteret shuts down viral 'park takeover' event

🏀Basketball courts closed to prevent damage and injuries

🏀Instagram-promoted event promised “craziest NJ takeover” before cancellation

CARTERET — Online "takeovers" are usually associated with boardwalks and malls, but now you can add parks to the list.

Mayor Dan Reiman said a basketball competition being promoted for Saturday afternoon was an unauthorized event that could have potentially brought thousands to Bishop Andrews Park. Instead, the basketball courts at the borough park will be closed Saturday afternoon.

"Let me be clear: this attempted 'park takeover' is illegal, unauthorized, and will not be permitted," Reiman said.

Safety concerns over crowds, damage, and injuries

The mayor said the danger lies in the property damage, injured residents and influx of visitors. Legitimate groups are welcome to use city recreational facilities provided they submit the proper applications, get the proper insurance and provide security.

An Instagram account promoting the event had a message saying that it was canceled. Prior posts called it the "craziest New Jersey park takeover" with a comment to "pack the courts." Newer messages were added stating that the event is canceled.

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