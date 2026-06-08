⚠️ An Edison man is convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend nearly 4 years after her death.

➡️ Prosecutors said the victim changed her phone number and routine to avoid him.

🔴 The 32-year-old now faces 30 years to life in prison when he's sentenced in September.

A Middlesex County man faces decades in prison, after being convicted of the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend nearly four years ago.

A guilty verdict for Jordan Vilcatoma-Correjo

Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, of Edison Township, was found guilty by a Monmouth County Superior Court jury of first-degree murder and second-degree disturbing human remains in the death of 26-year-old Sonia Gonzales, also of Edison.

The brief trial began the last week of May, after which jurors deliberated for parts of two days before convicting the 32-year-old Vilcatoma-Correjo on Friday.

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. Police response in NJ (Photo via artolympic/Getty Stock) loading...

Obsessive behavior escalates to violence

After breaking up with him, Gonzales changed her phone number and daily routine to avoid contact with her ex, investigators said.

Meanwhile, Vilcatoma-Correjo became increasingly obsessive, aggressive, and threatening, according to Monmouth County Prosecutors Caitlin Sidley and Danielle Zanzuccki.

The situation came to a horrifying end the morning of June 10, 2022, when Atlantic Highlands Police were called to the area of Asbury Avenue, between Navesink and Grand avenues.

Family members helped police locate the suspect

Family members of Vilcatoma-Correjo helped police by using a third-party phone app to locate the now convicted killer, who was driving a silver Honda Accord, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Before 8 a.m., officers stopped the car and peered into the backseat, which was covered in garbage bags and a pile of clothing.

Inside the bags was the victim’s body, facedown, covered in blood.

Crime scene 2022 in Atlantic Highlands (Mike Brant Townsquare Media, MCPO ) Crime scene 2022 in Atlantic Highlands (Mike Brant Townsquare Media, MCPO ) loading...

A horrifying discovery

She was missing an eye and showed signs that she had been beaten and strangled.

Vilcatoma-Correjo was missing part of one of his fingers.

Both the detached eye, and the severed part of his finger were recovered from the back of the Accord, along with more blood, the affidavit said.

Jury rejects defense argument ahead of sentencing

At trial, the jury was not swayed by the defense’s argument of passion provocation.

Vilcatoma-Correjo now faces between 30 years and life in prison.

Sentencing by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley was set for Sept. 16.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom