Welcome to May.

Mother's Day is eleven days away. Sunday, May 11th. It always sneaks up on me — and I think I know why. My wife Linda's birthday is April 17th, and the moment that passes, Mother's Day is right on its heels. So consider this your official reminder. The card, the gift, the reservation — now. Not next weekend. Now.

Before I get to the ideas, I want to share something personal.

I lost my mom at a very young age. She was 56 when she passed. I am older than that now — and that fact still stops me sometimes when I think about it. She was always my biggest supporter. When I started in radio at 16, she drove me to and from work without complaint. When I worked in Trenton and Philadelphia, she listened to me on the radio every single day. We talked on the phone every day too. She was in my corner from the beginning and never left it.

I just wish I had gotten to know her a little better as an adult. That is the thing nobody tells you about losing a parent young. You grieve not just the person you knew, but the relationship you never got to have.

I think of her every day. In a way, every day is Mother's Day for me.

And while Linda and I have had wonderful Mother's Days over the years with our kids — who are 33 and 35 now and live a distance away — some of our best times have simply been being together as adults. A few weeks ago our niece got married in Millville and we all found ourselves in the same place at the same time. The wedding, the Batsto hike the next morning, the breakfast at Angie's Cafe in Buena. It felt like every holiday rolled into one. Those are the days that matter most.

EJ's visit to Chanticleer Wayne PA | photo by EJ EJ's visit to Chanticleer Wayne PA | photo by EJ loading...

For the mom who loves flowers and gardens

Linda loves plants and flowers. A visit to a botanical garden has become one of our favorite ways to celebrate — and this spring delivered one of the best days we have had in years.

For her birthday on April 17th, we visited Chanticleer Garden in Wayne, Pennsylvania — a stunning 35-acre pleasure garden that somehow manages to feel both grand and intimate at the same time. Our daughter was with us. Tulips everywhere, flowering trees in full bloom, a cool breeze, puffy white clouds. Pure magic. If you do not mind the drive across the border, Chanticleer is absolutely worth it — a beautiful alternative to Longwood Gardens, which is the most popular botanical garden on the East Coast and deservedly so, but also deservedly crowded.

Getting back to New Jersey, I have been eyeing several options for Mother's Day itself. The New Jersey Botanical Garden in Ringwood, Reeves-Reed Arboretum in Summit and Duke Farms in Hillsborough are all on the list — each one spectacular in spring and each one covered in the county-by-county guide below.

But I think we are going to land on Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton. Forty-two acres of large scale contemporary art set in beautifully landscaped gardens — sculptures that surprise you around every corner, peacocks wandering the grounds, lily ponds inspired by Claude Monet's Giverny. And when you are ready for dinner, Rat's Restaurant sits right on the property — a cozy French country dining experience that Philadelphia Magazine has called the most romantic restaurant in the region. Book your Grounds for Sculpture tickets in advance on their website — nice days sell out — and make that Rat's reservation on OpenTable now while you still can.

Mother's Day ideas — one for every New Jersey county

Not sure where to start? Here is a county-by-county idea list — one suggestion per county, something the whole family can enjoy together.

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Atlantic County — Storybook Land, Egg Harbor Township Chances are grandma took mom there as a kid too — and that shared memory makes it even sweeter the second time around.

Bergen County — Palisades Interstate Park, Alpine The Hudson River views from the top of the Palisades are among the most breathtaking in the Northeast — right in your own backyard.

Batsto Village | photos by EJ Batsto Village | photos by EJ loading...

Burlington County — Batsto Village, Washington Township A living history site deep in the Pine Barrens — peaceful, fascinating and completely unlike anything else in New Jersey.

Camden County — Adventure Aquarium, Camden Sharks, hippos and a 40-foot ocean tunnel — the whole family will be talking about this one on the drive home.

Cape May County — Cape May County Park & Zoo, Cape May Court House Over 550 animals, free admission, peacocks roaming freely and brand new capybara pups this spring — open every day but Christmas.

Cumberland County — Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, Millville Live glassblowing demonstrations, a working studio village and a museum of American glass — a South Jersey hidden gem that surprises every first-time visitor.

Turtle Back Zoo Turtle Back Zoo via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Essex County — Turtle Back Zoo, West Orange One of New Jersey's most beloved family destinations with a working carousel, train ride and over 200 species — perfect for every age.

Gloucester County — Red Bank Battlefield, National Park A 44-acre Revolutionary War site overlooking the Delaware River with the historic Whitall House and beautiful walking paths — a peaceful piece of New Jersey history worth discovering.

Hudson County — Liberty State Park, Jersey City Stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty — free, accessible and as iconic as New Jersey gets.

Hunterdon County — Delaware River Towpath, Lambertville A flat, scenic walk along the historic canal with great restaurants and antique shops waiting at the end — perfect for moms of any age.

Grounds for Sculpture in Mercer County, NJ (Annette Petriccione, Townsquare Media) Grounds for Sculpture in Mercer County, NJ (Annette Petriccione, Townsquare Media) loading...

Mercer County — Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton Larger than life artwork spread across 42 beautifully landscaped acres — the kind of place where every turn reveals something that makes you stop and stare. Have dinner at Rat's Restaurant on the property and make it a full day.

Middlesex County — iPlay America, Freehold Indoor thrills for the whole family — rides, laser tag, mini bowling and arcade — and on Mother's Day moms ride free with a paying child.

Monmouth County — Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport Free admission and flowers for all moms, live racing, face painters, pony rides and a bounce house — a Shore tradition unlike any other.

Morris County — Alstede Farms, Chester A farm-to-table Mother's Day brunch with farm animals, a self-guided museum and homemade ice cream — the kind of day that feels genuinely special.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk | Townsquare Media Jersey Shore Jenkinson's Boardwalk | Townsquare Media Jersey Shore loading...

Ocean County — Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach On Mother's Day moms get free admission to rides, the aquarium, mini golf and the fun house with a paying child — a Shore tradition that delivers every time.

Passaic County — New Jersey Botanical Garden, Ringwood Over 100 acres of formal and naturalistic gardens at their absolute peak spring bloom — exactly what Mother's Day is supposed to look like.

Salem County — Fort Mott State Park, Pennsville A beautiful 124-acre riverside park on the Delaware with historic fortifications, scenic walking paths and a seasonal ferry to Fort Delaware on Pea Patch Island — one of South Jersey's most underrated gems.

Somerset County — Duke Farms, Hillsborough 1,800 acres of meadows, wetlands and forests open for walking and biking — peaceful, beautiful and completely free to visit.

Sussex County — Space Farms Zoo and Museum, Sussex A family-owned zoo with over 100 species of North American wildlife alongside vintage vehicles and antique toys — open for the season and genuinely one of a kind.

Union County — Reeves-Reed Arboretum, Summit A stunning 12-acre woodland garden at peak spring bloom — quiet, beautiful and the kind of place that makes the whole afternoon feel like a gift.

Hot Dog Johnny's Route 46 | Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Hot Dog Johnny's Route 46 | Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Warren County — Hike the Delaware Water Gap, then stop at Hot Dog Johnny's in Buttzville This is a day that our producer and on air partner Kyle Forcini recommended! Earn your lunch with a scenic hike along the ridge, then reward the whole family with a legendary hot dog and buttermilk by the river — two of New Jersey's best things back to back.

EJ with his parents and younger brother in 1969 | EJ photo collection EJ with his parents and younger brother in 1969 | EJ photo collection loading...

One last thing

Happy Mother's Day! Whatever you do on May 11th — wherever you go, whatever you plan — in a way every day is Mother's Day when you think about it. The ordinary Tuesdays, the phone calls, the drives, the conversations that seemed routine at the time and turned out to be anything but.

If you are blessed to still have your mom — call her now. And then the next day. And the day after that.