If your house is paid off, you are lucky.

I am lucky. I know that. I say it out loud because it is true and because it matters and because what I am about to say might sound ungrateful if I do not say it first.

But here is the thing about being lucky in New Jersey. Sometimes lucky does not feel the way it is supposed to feel.

May 1st is coming. Second quarter property taxes are due. If you pay your own taxes — no mortgage company handling it, no escrow account absorbing the blow — you already know that feeling. The number sitting in the back of your mind. The check you have to write. The moment you look at your balance before you do it and something in you goes quiet.

The annual tax bill came in July. You knew this day was coming since the moment you opened that envelope. And here it is again.

You tell yourself you will deal with it tomorrow. You are an adult. You can handle this. But there is still that feeling — the same feeling you got in school when you walked into a test you were not prepared for. Except this test comes four times a year, every year, for as long as you own the home. And you already know the answer. You are going to fail.

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What the mortgage did for us

Back when most of us had a mortgage we did not think about property taxes the way we do now. They were bundled in. You paid your $1,500 or your $2,000 or your $3,000 a month and you did not break it down. You just paid it because you had to — and because every payment was moving you one step closer to the American Dream of actually owning your home.

In 2024 the average New Jersey property tax bill crossed $10,000 for the first time in state history. For many homeowners — especially in Bergen, Essex, Morris, Monmouth and Union Counties — the number is significantly higher. That is roughly $2,500 per quarter landing four times a year. In some towns it approaches or exceeds what a full monthly mortgage payment used to be.

You worked for decades. You paid off the house. You got there. And then May 1st arrives and you look at your checking account before you write the check and something in you goes quiet.

The question I keep asking

Maybe this is a warped way to look at it. But I cannot stop thinking about it.

As long as that bill keeps coming — as long as the number keeps growing — do we truly own what we think we own? We say the house is paid off. But miss a few payments and they take it. Keep missing them and it gets worse than that. The government does not need a mortgage on your home to eventually claim it. The quarterly due date is the reminder that in New Jersey the meter never actually stops running.

So we pay it. Because we love our homes. Because we love our families and our neighbors and the lives we built in this state. Because moving means losing something too — and that loss has its own cost.

We pay it because we are adults. We write the check. We look at the balance after.

And then we sit down.

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What this tells us about New Jersey

The property tax bill is not just a financial document. It is an annual referendum on whether you can afford to stay. For retirees on fixed incomes it is an existential question every single quarter. For middle class families who worked thirty years to pay off a mortgage it is a cruel reminder that the finish line was not actually the finish line.

New Jersey has the highest property taxes in America. We have known this for decades. We have talked about it, argued about it, voted on it and been promised relief that keeps getting deferred, diluted or quietly walked back.

May 1st keeps coming anyway.

Write the check. And remember — you are lucky to be in a position to do so.

Even when it does not feel that way.