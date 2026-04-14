You know the conversation. Maybe you had it at your own kitchen table. Maybe you watched a parent or a neighbor have it.

Stay or go. The math or the memories. The friends and the family two towns over — or the house in Florida, the Carolinas, the place where the money actually goes further.

For a lot of New Jersey seniors, the answer to that question shifted when Stay NJ arrived. The program promised to cut property tax bills nearly in half — up to $6,500 back in your pocket every year if you were 65 or older and had been holding on. People made decisions based on that promise. They stayed in houses they might have sold. They turned down the Florida conversations. They told themselves that Trenton had finally heard them.

The first Stay NJ checks arrived just a few months ago.

Now the program is being cut.

What Sherrill's budget actually does to you

Governor Sherrill's $60.7 billion budget — the largest in New Jersey history — proposes scaling Stay NJ back in two significant ways. The income eligibility threshold drops from $500,000 a year to $250,000. And the maximum benefit is cut from $6,500 to $4,000.

Here is what that means in real terms.

If you are a senior in Toms River paying $10,000 a year in property taxes — close to the statewide average — you lose $1,000 in relief compared to what you were promised last year. If your bill is $8,500, you lose $250. And roughly 10 percent of the 438,000 seniors who qualified for Stay NJ lose the benefit entirely. Gone. Not reduced. Gone.

The $250 ANCHOR bonus that senior homeowners received is also disappearing under this proposal.

Sherrill frames this as protecting the program for middle-class seniors. She is not wrong that a household earning $400,000 a year does not need a state subsidy. That argument has merit. But the people in the middle — the retired schoolteacher in Toms River, the former tradesman in Jackson, the widow in Freehold on a fixed income who has been in her house for forty years — they are not wealthy. They are the people this program was built for. And their checks are getting smaller.

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The promise that mattered

Senate budget officer Declan O'Scanlon put it plainly: "The last thing that should be cut is property tax relief, and that's what that is. It kills me." AARP New Jersey called on lawmakers to protect the program and not reduce the annual benefit for seniors who are counting on it.

They are right to push back. Because this is not just a budget line. It is a broken promise to people who organized their lives around it.

I have written about this before. The New Jersey retirement trap is real. You spend decades paying into this state — the taxes, the tolls, the cost of everything. You raise your family here. You bury your roots here. And then you hit retirement and the math that was already hard gets impossible. Stay NJ was supposed to be the thing that changed the calculation. The reason to stay.

Now it is smaller than promised, available to fewer people, and arrived just in time to be taken back.

The people leaving New Jersey are not leaving because they want to. They are leaving because the math eventually wins. Trenton keeps making it easier for the math to win.

The budget still has to pass the Legislature. There is time for this to change. Lawmakers on both sides should make sure it does.

The seniors who stayed because of this promise deserve better than a smaller check and an apology.