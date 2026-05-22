The year marks the inaugural season of the Wildwoods Wednesday Food & Drink Passport, an interactive way for both visitors and locals to explore the area’s rapidly growing culinary scene.

In recent years, the Wildwoods have welcomed a wave of exciting new restaurants and bars, elevating the destination’s food and drink offerings.

From casual bites to standout dining experiences, there has never been a better time to explore, especially during the quieter shoulder seasons when the crowds ease and the experience become more relaxed. That is my favorite time to go.

Wildwood Boardwalk | (Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images) Wildwood Boardwalk | (Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images) loading...

The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce has introduced the Wildwoods Wednesday Food & Drink Passport to encourage midweek exploration of these culinary hotspots. The program runs every Wednesday from May 27 through December 2, 2026 (or until seasonal businesses close).

Participants can enjoy exclusive midweek specials at participating Chamber locations while discovering new favorites throughout the Wildwoods.

The Chamber has partnered with Let’s Rallie App to make participation seamless. Highlights include automatic entry into weekly drawings and chances to win gift cards to some of the Wildwoods’ best restaurants and specialty shops.

The passport is a fun innovative way to explore so many of the culinary joys of the Wildwoods.

For more information or to view participating locations, please visit the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce website or you can download the Let’s Rallie App for free today.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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