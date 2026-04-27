I will admit something that might surprise regular listeners of The Judi and EJ Show.

I have been a bike snob.

Not about equipment necessarily. More about e-bikes specifically. For a while the idea felt like cheating somehow — that real cyclists pedal without assistance, that e-bike riders were untrained and taking up space on paths that belonged to people doing actual work.

Yeah. Probably not fair.

Then Linda and I were watching the new Steve Carell series Rooster — a show set in a college town where his character rides an e-bike everywhere. She said it looked like fun. The question that immediately came to mind was — where do you actually ride one safely in New Jersey?

And then Sunday morning the news answered that question in the worst possible way.

What happened in Princeton — and why it matters

A teenager riding an e-bike on Ewing Street in Princeton collided with a vehicle headed east on Terhune Road around noon Sunday. The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Princeton — a walkable college town, much like the one depicted in Rooster — was the scene of a serious crash the same weekend it came up as a potential e-bike destination.

It underscored something important. E-bikes are not toys. They move fast. Drivers are unpredictable. And the combination of an inexperienced rider, a distracted driver and an uncontrolled intersection is dangerous regardless of how good the law is on paper.

New Jersey's updated e-bike law — signed January 19, 2026 and described as among the nation's toughest e-bike safety packages — requires most riders to treat an e-bike more like a motorized bicycle. You need a qualifying license, you must register the bike, and you must carry liability insurance. A grace period runs until July 19, 2026 for riders to get compliant. That deadline is approaching faster than most people realize.

The law is a step in the right direction. But registration and training only go so far when sharing a road with drivers who are not paying attention.

Towns where the riding feels right

Before getting to dedicated trails, it is worth mentioning that some New Jersey towns are simply better suited for e-bike riding than others — lower traffic, wider streets, a culture that already accommodates cyclists.

EJ stops at Willow Creek Winery's Wonderland Garden Cape May | photo by EJ EJ stops at Willow Creek Winery's Wonderland Garden Cape May | photo by EJ loading...

Cape May is the standout example. The town's layout, its flat terrain and its relatively quiet streets outside of peak summer months make it one of the most natural e-bike environments in the state. A ride from town out Sunset Boulevard to Beach Plum Farm for breakfast, then out Bayshore Road to Higbee Beach on the Delaware Bay, and back through Willow Creek Winery is about ten to twelve miles of flat, scenic riding on quiet roads with almost no heavy traffic. Spring wildflowers lining the roads, ocean air, easy pace. It is exactly what that Steve Carell character was doing in Rooster — and it works.

Lambertville in Hunterdon County is another natural fit. The charming Delaware River town has parts of the D&R Canal Towpath running through its borders, connecting riders to 13-plus miles of river views along car-free paths, and its compact historic streets on North Main and Bridge Street are well suited to slow, exploratory riding. Ride into New Hope, Pennsylvania across the footbridge. Stop for lunch. Ride back. That is a perfect e-bike afternoon.

Red Bank in Monmouth County rounds out the list — walkable downtown, access to the Henry Hudson Trail nearby, restaurants and shops that reward a slow roll through town rather than a drive.

Confirmed trails where e-bikes are permitted

For riders who want to get completely away from car traffic, these are verified locations where e-bikes are explicitly allowed.

Sandy Hook — Monmouth County The Sandy Hook multi-use path is explicitly open to Class 1 and 2 e-bikes — a paved 6-mile path running from the park entrance to Fort Hancock past beaches, the historic Sandy Hook Lighthouse and views of the Manhattan skyline. Flat, car-free and spectacular. This is about as close to an ideal e-bike environment as New Jersey offers.

Lawrence Hopewell Trail — Mercer County The Lawrence Hopewell Trail explicitly allows low-speed electric bikes — more than 19 miles of pathway running through Lawrence and Hopewell Townships, connecting parks, schools, farmland and woodlands in Mercer County. Car-free, well marked and close enough to Princeton to give riders that college-town energy without the intersection risk.

Paulinskill Valley Trail — Sussex County The Paulinskill Valley Trail in Sussex County stretches 27 miles through rural landscapes and small towns and is listed among New Jersey's confirmed e-bike trails. Flat, scenic, well away from heavy traffic and a natural extension of the Delaware Water Gap outdoor corridor.

Ocean City and Wildwood — Cape May County Both barrier island towns offer dedicated bike paths largely separated from car traffic. Ocean City's paved routes and the Wildwood island bike path are flat, scenic and Shore-appropriate. Always verify current local e-bike rules before riding as boardwalk restrictions vary by season and municipality.

One important note before riding anywhere

Even where e-bikes are permitted statewide, local governments have the authority to restrict them on specific trails and boardwalks. Always check the trail or park website before riding — rules vary town by town and trail by trail. What is legal in one municipality may be restricted in the next.

The safest ride is the one that gets researched before getting on the bike.

Get well soon to the teenager in Princeton. Pay attention out there everyone.

Cape May is one of NJ's great vacation destinations Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy





