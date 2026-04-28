🚨 A Princeton middle school student has died after a tragic e-bike crash with a car at a local intersection

💔 The victim was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries

🏫 Crisis counseling is now available for students and staff as the community mourns

PRINCETON — Sad news out of Mercer County.

Princeton e-bike crash leaves middle school student dead

The juvenile who was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after the electric bicycle he was operating collided with a car in Princeton on Sunday afternoon has died of his injuries, police announced.

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The boy was identified as Abraham Abed, a middle school student, who was riding his e-bike on Ewing Street on April 26, when he entered the intersection at Terhune Road, and struck a car.

The tragic death comes just weeks before Princeton University enacts a complete ban on all e-bikes and motorized scooters on its campus in the face of growing concern about their safety. New Jersey now has the strictest e-bike laws in the nation. Starting next year, an e-bike operator will have to be at least 17 years old with a valid driver's license or at least 15 years old with a motorized bicycle license.

Victim identified as Princeton middle school student Abraham Abed

The driver of the vehicle suffered a minor injury.

The Princeton Police Department offered its deepest condolences to the boy’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the family and the broader community, and we ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve,” the police statement said.

Princeton schools offer counseling after student’s tragic death

Princeton schools Superintendent Mike LaSusa sent an email to parents reporting the student’s death, offering his most heartfelt and deepest sympathies to the Abed family.

He also informed families that crisis protocols are in place at Princeton Middle School, with district counseling staff and support from the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition, available to all students and staff.

“We will also concentrate resources in other schools as needed. Should you have a concern about your child, please reach out to your child’s counselor. We also understand that some students might not be able to report to school due to their sadness. In that case, please also alert your child’s school so that we may connect with the child upon their return,” LaSusa wrote.

Investigation underway into fatal Princeton e-bike accident

The crash remains under investigation by the Princeton Police Department’s Serious Collision Response Team and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

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