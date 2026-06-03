7 reasons to visit Deminski & Moore in Asbury Park this Friday

You are hereby herewith and herein invited to hang with Kylie and me this Friday in Asbury Park. Now if it were in a bar, I’d buy you beer. But maybe another time.

It’s actually going to be on the boardwalk between 3rd and 4th avenues. We will be there this Friday doing our show from 2 to 6 p.m. and it would be great to see you.

If you’re going to be in the area, be sure to stop by and say hi. We can talk during some news and commercial breaks. Why should you? Well, now I’ve been thinking about that and here are seven reasons.

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1) The Weather

As of right now the day is looking to be in the 80s, partly sunny, and near zero chance of rain. Can you think of a better place to spend your Friday afternoon than the beach?

2) You Matter

This radio station and these shows would be nothing without you. You are like our co-hosts. Even when we disagree, you are so important to what we do and so much a part of this station’s DNA that we want to shake your hand and say thank you.

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3) Those Bars

Hey, there’s the Stone Pony, Wonder Bar, AP Rooftop, Johnny Mac’s, so many great places with cool vibes and sometimes a killer view of the ocean.

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4) Those Restaurants

Hungry? Of course you are. You’re at the shore! You can stop by and so hello and either before or after dine at Palmetto, or R Bar. Explore Japanese cuisine at Taka, or shareable Middle Eastern dishes at Reyla. So much from which to choose.

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5) Entertainment

Come say hi to Kylie and me and stay in town for live music. David Lee Roth is playing Stone Pony’s legendary Summer Stage that night at 7 p.m. At Wonder Bar that night co-headlining are Andrés and In Angles along with supporting act Resilia. There’s nowhere better than Asbury Park for the Jersey Shore music scene.

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6) More Entertainment

Don’t forget we’ll be set up just a stone’s throw from Silver Ball Museum and Convention Hall. You can be a pinball wizard, play arcade games, shop some fine vendors, etc.

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7) Seagull Drama

Look, I can’t promise it, but this might just be the time it finally happens. Every time we broadcast live from the Asbury Park boardwalk Kylie always fears a seagull attack. One got inside the back window of our broadcast studio there once and ever since she’s highly paranoid. I know it sounds weird but trust me, if this is the time a seagull finally full-on makes contact with Kylie’s hair, you do not want to read this in the history books. You want to be there for the screaming.

Hope to see you Friday!

Summer In Asbury Park A Look At Summertime Along The Asbury Park Boardwalk Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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