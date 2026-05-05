‘Jeopardy!’ champ Jamie Ding spotted at Princeton breakfast spot

Alright, I’m going to hit you with a trivia question…

“This ‘Jeopardy!’ champion was recently seen various New Jersey locations following his historic run.”

Who is Jamie Ding?

Jamie Ding, of Lawrenceville, is making his way around the Garden State after the conclusion of his 31-day winning streak on ‘Jeopardy!’.

For anyone like me who watched the Princeton University graduate for over a month as he showed off his intelligence left and right, this is an exciting celebrity sighting.

If you aren’t up to date on the current ‘Jeopardy!’ happenings, Ding finished his run on April 27, placing him in the top five of ‘Jeopardy!’ champions.

PJ's Pancake House via Facebook PJ's Pancake House via Facebook loading...

New Jersey’s Jamie Ding is one of the greatest ‘Jeopardy!’ champions of all time

He’s finished his time on the show in fifth place, just behind Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, James Holzhauer, and the GOAT, champion turned host, Ken Jennings.

Ding’s winnings came in just under a million at about $882,605.

Not only was the Seton Hall Law student seen at Eat Gud Bakery in Hamilton recently, but he was also spotted at PJ’s Pancake House in Princeton, NJ.

Pj's Pancake House, Princeton, NJ | Google Street View Pj's Pancake House, Princeton, NJ | Google Street View loading...

PJ’s Pancake House gets an exciting celebrity guest

PJ’s Pancake House posted on their social media that the owner, Marty Tuchman had the chance to meet Ding on Monday.

PJ’s Pancake House is located at 154 Nassau St. in Princeton, NJ. They’re open daily starting at 7 a.m. with last seating at 9 p.m.

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for May (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of May. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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