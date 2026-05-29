USA Today says these two New Jersey burger joints are worth the drive

People in New Jersey aren’t necessarily shy when it comes to how proud we are about our food… but in our defense, we really go above and beyond with what we’re good at.

Think about it: we dominate breakfast food with our bagels and breakfast sandwiches.

We’re no match at lunchtime if you’re craving a slice of pizza.

Then when dinner time rolls around and you’re itching for a juicy burger, we’ve got you covered. In fact two places in the Garden State were just recognized nationally as two of the best by the food writers at USA Today

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Where to get the best burgers in New Jersey

USA Today highlighted both Woosmash in Verona and a longtime favorite, Krug’s Tavern in Newark.

The chefs at Woosmash combine culinary experience from Korea and the U.S. to give a bold, new twist to the classic comfort food. They also claim to have perfected the crispy, yet still juicy, smash burger.

You can find them at 648 Bloomfield Ave. in Verona, NJ.

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Hours:

Monday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Woosmash hopes to franchise soon, according to their social media, so we may be seeing more of them in our future.

As for the other restaurant that USA Today gave praise to, it seems like it’s not summer in New Jersey until someone waxes poetic about Krug’s Tavern.

Serving the Garden State since 1932, Krug’s is constantly finding its way to the top of people’s best burger list.

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Not only do they serve your standard cheeseburger, hamburger, or bacon burger, but they lean into their “Jersey-ness” with items like the Taylor Ham hamburger and the pizza burger.

You can’t really get more “Jersey” than that unless saltwater taffy was involved, and no one is asking for that.

How popular is Krug’s Tavern?

Fun fact: during the 1980 Presidential election, George H.W. Bush (who was running for Vice President at the time) not only visited Krug’s, but also campaigned to a crowd in their parking lot, according to their website.

So to quote Ron Burgundy, they’re “kind of a big deal.”

Take a page from President Bush’s book and check them out at 118 Wilson Avenue in Newark, NJ.

Krug’s hours of operation:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Come in hungry!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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