🚨Rideshare driver accused of offering Princeton students $100 in daylight encounters

🚨Two incidents in two days left students shaken

🚨Suspect was uncooperative during his arrest drawing five calls to 911

PRINCETON — A ride-share driver was charged with trying to give two Princeton University students money in exchange for sex in broad daylight — and with threatening police officers during his arrest.

On April 16, the driver of a Jeep Patriot stopped a student while driving on Prospect Avenue near the Tiger Inn around noon and asked for directions to Starbucks. He then gave her a $100 bill and then demanded a sexual act because she took the cash. The woman dropped the bill and walked away, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said.

The next day at 9:30 a.m., a student on Ivy Lane was asked for directions. The driver gave the student $100 and asked her to leave with him to his home. Marbrey said the student refused, returned the money and left.

Dimario Wynter Dimario Wynter (Mercer County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Lyft driver identified, threatened officers during arrest

The driver was identified by the Princeton University Department of Public Safety as Dimario Wynter, 28, of Spotswood, who is a driver for Lyft. Investigators also found that Wynter was involved in several similar situations in East Brunswick while driving the same Jeep.

He was charged April 30 with two counts of third-degree luring and two counts of harassment. Wynter is also charged with a disorderly persons offense for trying to solicit a sexual act from one of the victims.

During his arrest at his Spotswood home, five residents called 911 as Wynter yelled at officers and refused to comply with their orders. Once he was at Princeton police headquarters, he was uncooperative and refused to give any information except for an email address.

Wynter threatened to assault the officers if he were uncuffed. Wynter also said he would find out where they lived so he could "f**k their wives and knock them out." Wynter was also charged with hindering his arrest.

Wynter's legal representation was not disclosed in court documents.

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