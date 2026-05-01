⚡ Plan for second AI data center in East Windsor sparks growing backlash

🏘️ Crowds expected at third public meeting, with no support voiced so far

📊 Expansion would add major power demand and a 272,000-sq.-ft. facility

EAST WINDSOR — A plan to build a second large AI data center next to an existing one has attracted crowds of concerned residents, with a third public meeting set for Monday.

East Windsor residents push back on AI data center expansion

The local Planning Board is considering the expansion plan of QTS Data Center on the 194-acre former McGraw-Hill campus.

The existing data center, built to roughly 560,000 square feet, was finished last year.

The new data center would be a 272,000-square-foot, two-story facility reaching 77 feet.

Public attention is catching up to the massive data centers being built in New Jersey.

Across the country, communities are pushing back against massive server farms that demand enormous amounts of electricity, water, and land, often with limited transparency and long-term impact studies. Critics warn the AI boom is driving up energy demand and raising environmental concerns — all while offering few permanent jobs in return.

In New Jersey, the skyrocketing electric rates this year — which Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared an emergency that demands new regulation — have been blamed on the proliferation of data centers across the region.

Read More: NJ data center bans grow as towns push back on AI projects

East Windsor data center wants to expand as locals object - QTS data center East Windsor Google Maps (2) East Windsor data center wants to expand as locals push back (Google Maps) loading...

Power demand and size fuel community concerns

The new data center would require additional electrical service from Jersey Central Power & Light, according to hard copy plans shared online by Charlie Kratovil, a Central Jersey organizer with Food & Water Watch and Food & Water Action.

No public support voiced as debate intensifies

Monday’s Planning Board session, starting at 5 p.m., was moved to fit more attendees at the East Windsor Senior Center, 40 Lanning Blvd.

TapInto reported that no members of the public spoke in favor of the expansion plan during the first two meetings.

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5