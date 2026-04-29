⚡ Massive AI data centers have popped up across NJ, sparking backlash

⚡ High-profile projects in Vineland and Kenilworth fueling statewide debate

⚡ Multiple towns are banning projects over noise, power, water concerns

Public attention is still catching up to massive data centers being built in New Jersey, under deals made over the past several years.

In a rare, non-partisan wave, residents have criticized sprawling data centers already taking shape.

A 2.6 million-square-foot AI data center in Vineland grabbed attention statewide, once the humming of its generators went viral on social media.

The site is expected to reach 300 megawatts of power capacity.

Read More: Concerns rise over noise and environment at Vineland data center

NJ data centers Kenilworth CoreWeave plan raises concerns NJ data center in Kenilworth has been a deal since 2024 (Gov. Murphy Office archive, Google Maps) loading...

High-profile project in Union County fuel concerns

In recent weeks, scrutiny has been turned to a massive project in Union County.

CoreWeave is transforming the former Merck property in Kenilworth, along Galloping Hill Road just off the Garden State Parkway, into a 400-square-foot data center.

The project has been on the books since 2024, just as then Gov. Phil Murphy signed the state’s Artificial Intelligence incentives legislation into law.

CoreWeave is an AI cloud-computing company based in Livingston.

NJ data centers Kenilworth CoreWeave plan raises concerns The Northeast Science and Technology Center in Kenilworth (via Google Maps ) loading...

The startup — backed by Nvidia — first leased one of the buildings at the Northeast Science and Technology Center (NEST).

Last year, CoreWeave then opted to buy the building and about 27 adjoining acres, in a $322 million deal.

The sobering sight of these facilities quickly taking shape has a growing number of New Jersey communities resolving to avoid such projects.

Vineland data center is causing public concerns - Data One Vineland via Google Maps Vineland data center is causing public concerns (Data One Vineland via Google Maps ) loading...

NJ towns move to ban data centers over environmental fears

Already this year, a half dozen New Jersey communities have banned or blocked data centers from being built.

In February in Burlington County, Pemberton Township was the first to adopt an ordinance prohibiting the construction and operation of data centers.

This month in Warren County, Phillipsburg adopted a similar ordinance that bans data centers in all zoning districts. That measure specifically called out concerns over the high electricity and water usage that such data centers require.

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In Camden County, Waterford Township enacted its own local ban on data centers this month, as a way of protecting natural resources and public welfare. The ordinance cited its heightened concerns as a Pinelands Community, the Hammonton Gazette first reported.

In Gloucester County, Monroe also formally banned AI data centers, after public concerns were raised over whether a plan that had already made it through some zoning approvals might suddenly include such a facility.

Data centers in NJ Data center Secaucus in NJ (Google Maps) loading...

Public pressure grows as more towns consider restrictions

This year’s earliest case involving the public’s worries about the uprising of data centers unfolded in Middlesex County.

On Feb. 19, the New Brunswick City Council wound up removing data centers as a possible redevelopment plan for a 27,000-square-foot lot on Jersey Avenue. A massive crowd attended the public meeting and cheered the decision, Jersey Digs reported.

Another Gloucester County community, Logan Township, adopted its own ban on April 21, on properties in any zone being used for AI data centers.

As of late April, similar ordinances were also introduced in both Millville and Harrison Township.

The Harrison Township Committee planned to vote to approve its ordinance, introduced at an April meeting at a May 18 session, South Jersey News reported.

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