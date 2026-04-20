Let me be honest with you about something.

When Linda and I get home and there is an Amazon box sitting on the front step — that smiling logo looking up at us — we are genuinely happy. Not a little happy. Actually happy. Whatever is in that box, the arrival of it still delivers a small reliable thrill. Same day. Next day. It just appears. Like magic, except it is not magic. It is a warehouse.

Probably one of the warehouses you drove past on Route 322 between the Commodore Barry Bridge and Swedesboro and quietly complained about.

I know, because I have done the same thing.

Route 322 Logan Township | Google Maps Route 322 Logan Township | Google Maps loading...

New Jersey made this choice a long time ago

There is a conversation happening right now in communities across New Jersey about warehouses, AI data centers and cell towers. Residents in Vineland are pushing back on a massive data center — generators running around the clock, noise complaints, concerns about environmental impact. Towns across the state are fighting warehouse developments on land that used to be farms. And everywhere you go someone is arguing about another cell tower going up where they would rather see open sky.

I understand the frustration. I genuinely do. I drive Route 322 through South Jersey and I remember when that corridor was farmland. There is a real loss there — something quieter and more beautiful replaced by something functional and necessary but harder to love.

But here is the question I keep asking myself. Given an honest choice — a real choice, no hedging — what matters more to you in your actual daily life? The open field or the next day delivery? The unobstructed sky or the five bars on your phone? The quiet countryside or the ability to ask any question and get an answer in three seconds?

I know my answer. And I think I know yours.

We are the most densely populated state in America

New Jersey sits between two of the largest cities in the world. We are the most densely populated state in the country. The ports in Newark and Elizabeth move more cargo than almost anywhere on the eastern seaboard. We are not rural Vermont. We are not the Montana high plains. We are the hub of one of the most connected, most commercially active corridors on the planet.

And yet we are somehow surprised when the infrastructure that powers modern life shows up here.

The data centers have to be somewhere. The warehouses that get your Amazon order from a shelf to your front step in 24 hours have to be somewhere. The cell towers that keep you connected on the Parkway, the Turnpike, and every back road in between — they have to be somewhere. And given where we live, given what we demand from modern life every single day, that somewhere is often going to be here.

The honest conversation we are not having

Nobody wants to say it out loud. It is much easier to show up at a planning board meeting and object than it is to sit at home and acknowledge that the thing you are objecting to is the direct physical consequence of how you live.

The Vineland data center powering AI searches. The Route 322 warehouse fulfilling your Amazon order. The cell tower keeping your family's location app running so you always know where your kids are.

These are not abstractions. They are the machinery behind the life most of us have chosen — and in New Jersey, that machinery has to live somewhere.

I still miss the farmland on Route 322. I mean that. But I am not giving up the smiling box on my front step either.

Just don't touch my Pine Barrens.

👇Here's what I mean!👇