☑️Newark police took the lead Monday for public safety around Delaney Hall

☑️Mayor Ras Baraka accused State Police of aggressive tactics

☑️NJ 101.5 has learned State Police made 61 arrests Sunday night

NEWARK — Enforcement of a curfew moves to local police as Mayor Ras Baraka criticizes the job done by State Police.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill said that Newark police had the lead in public safety operations around Delaney Hall with the state providing any needed support as of Monday afternoon. The governor said that her goal is to secure better conditions for detainees and their families while preventing a "surge" into the streets by ICE agents.

"My focus will remain on securing better conditions for the detainees and their families and once again urge everyone to remain peaceful," Sherrill said.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport in a separate statement thanked protesters she says have "engaged in peaceful advocacy and protest" while abiding by the 9 p.m. curfew. Neither the state nor city have released the number of arrests by State Police Sunday night which New Jersey 101.5 has learned is 61 from 10 states including New Jersey.

Community policing vs. 'overly aggressive' tactic

While Davenport and Sherrill expressed gratitude for the involvement of Newark police, Mayor Ras Baraka did not return the compliment and instead accused State Police of using “overly aggressive, unnecessary and in some instances unconstitutional” tactics. The city does not support approaches that "unnecessarily heighten tensions, particularly when civil rights, public safety and the well being of this community" is at stake.

The Democrat says that things have escalated around Delaney Hall despite the 9 p.m. curfew in place

"The city of Newark sees protests all the time and we have our own way of policing based on community relationship, the integrity of protesters and upholding personal freedom," Baraka said. "It takes all of us to stand against the GEO group and ICE and the plight of innocent people incarcerated at Delaney Hall.

Barak said Newark Public Safety Director Emanual Miranda will be more “intricately involved in enforcement decision making” to ensure what he called Newark police community policing tactics are used to ensure the well-being and rights of protestors.

The mayor told NJ.com that the city of Newark is planning a lawsuit against GEO group based on concerns over health and safety concerns at the 1,000 bed facilty. It will be the city's second lawsuit against GEO. The first was over the failure to get proper construction permits and refusing to allow local inspections.

Statement by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka critical of State Police tactics outside Delaney Hall in Newark Statement by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka critical of State Police tactics outside Delaney Hall in Newark (City of Newark, NJ - City Hall via Facebook) loading...

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