⚠️ Newark imposed a nightly curfew after another night of unrest outside Delaney Hall.

➡️ Officials said protesters breached barriers, threw projectiles and set a street fire.

🔴 The restrictions cover a half-mile area and will remain in effect indefinitely.

NEWARK — A day after Gov. Mikie Sherrill blamed out-of-state agitators for violence outside Delaney Hall, another night of confrontations erupted Sunday, prompting Newark officials to impose a curfew around the immigration detention center.

The move marks a significant escalation in the state's response to days of growing tensions outside Delaney Hall, where protests over immigration enforcement and detainee treatment have repeatedly led to confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement.

State and local officials said a large group of protesters abandoned the designated protest zone and clashed with police, forcing officers to disperse crowds and secure the area.

Police try to hold the line as protesters push the fences outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Police try to hold the line as protesters push the fences outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) loading...

In a statement issued after midnight Sunday, state Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said individuals attempted to breach the law enforcement zone outside Delaney Hall, attacked barriers and endangered both protesters and officers.

"Rather than remain within the established area for peaceful protest, these individuals attempted to push forward into the zone designated for law enforcement, attacking the barrier and putting the safety of protestors and law enforcement in jeopardy," Davenport said.

Both Sherrill and Davenport praised what they described as the overwhelming majority of peaceful protesters while condemning the violence.

The latest clashes come after days of escalating demonstrations surrounding Delaney Hall, where activists have demanded better conditions for detainees and the eventual closure of the facility.

A man wearing protective gear walks in front of a burning barricade outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) A man wearing protective gear walks in front of a burning barricade outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) loading...

Officials say protesters threw projectiles and set fires

Officials said protesters charged at law enforcement, threw projectiles and set a fire in the street.

Sherrill said "masked individuals" attacked barriers and engaged in "aggressive and dangerous actions" against Newark police officers and state troopers.

"Tonight, masked individuals at Delaney Hall attacked the barrier in the protected protest area and began aggressive and dangerous actions against Newark and New Jersey State Police, including throwing projectiles, utilizing the barriers as weapons, and lighting tires on fire in the street," Sherrill said.

The governor noted that officers stationed outside Delaney Hall were not wearing riot gear and had spent the day separating protesters and counter-protesters.

People watch a burning barricade near the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) People watch a burning barricade near the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) loading...

Curfew covers half-mile area around Delaney Hall

Following the latest unrest, Newark imposed a nightly curfew covering a half-mile area around Delaney Hall.

According to Davenport, the curfew will run from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

The attorney general said Newark police and New Jersey State Police will jointly enforce the restrictions while continuing to maintain security around the facility.

"My No. 1 priority will always be public safety, and I remain dedicated to protecting constitutional rights. We simply cannot let ICE surge into our community," Sherrill said.

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall on first night of free speech zone In these photos from Friday night and Saturday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall in Newark on Friday, May 29, 2026, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

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