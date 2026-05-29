The radicals are on the move again. This time, parading in front of the detention center at Delaney Hall in Newark.

They want to grab some headlines, maybe some video of a takedown or scuffle so they can point an angry finger at ICE.

The governor stopped by on Memorial Day to stage the fake outrage of her being denied entrance. Of course, federal elected officials are able to schedule a walk-through and U.S. Sen. Andy Kim was able to visit the inside of the facility.

It's clear that the governor and other agitators will benefit politically if things escalate and violence ensues.

It's clear to me that it's very possible, if not likely, that the guv and her cohorts actually want that to happen.

Sad, really.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images loading...

Why the Newark ICE protests keep escalating

Imagine if we had thoughtful Democrats who could have an active discussion about the types of criminals who area actually being targeted by ICE. Let's not forget that President Trump was under fire from the MAGA world for not pushing for mass deportations as he promised during the campaign.

Actually, when you think about it, the Left got what they wanted. No mass deportations, farm workers and student visas from communist China left intact.

Just the real scumbags being arrested and detained. Murderers, drug dealers, rapists, the kind of people that make life dangerous in Blue and Red states.

All were arrested after a federal judge issued a legal order to have them detained.

But the radicals, including the governor, won't let facts get in the way of their "Trump is rounding up brown-skinned people" narrative.

Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images loading...

Delaney Hall protests are turning into political theater

So, a couple of takeaways:

First, if you are protesting, you are being used as a patsy for the political ambitions of Gov. Sherrill and Sen. Andy Kim.

They don't care about you.

They don't know you.

This is a classic playbook of the radicals to agitate and provoke violence for a headline that will lend credibility to their made-up narrative.

Don't be their stooge.

Go home, live your life, and maybe thank the federal government for doing the job that the Democrats in New Jersey refuse to do: enforce the law and get dangerous people off of our streets.

Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images loading...

NJ workers are struggling while detainees are fully fed

On another note, I'd like to protest the fact that these criminals are getting three meals a day. When is the last time you were able to get three square meals in a day?

Many commuters are lucky to have time to scarf down a protein bar in between shifts trying to survive the commuting jungle.

I say serve them two meals: lumpy, gray gruel.

Without silverware. Just slop it onto a tray and let them know they're lucky to have that.

It's more than homeless vets are afforded in this country. Why should these illegal criminals be kept in better conditions than the folks living in New York City public housing? Or state prisons?

Serve them gruel.

Fast-track their hearing, then throw them back to the country they came from.

Enough already.

ICE clashes with protesters at Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark Protesters clash with ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall detention center while demonstrating near the entrance gates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark. The confrontations during this week began with a stop there by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Democratic New Jersey members of Congress on Memorial Day. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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