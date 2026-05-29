🔎 Federal agents are searching for a protester accused of threatening an ICE officer and his family during escalating demonstrations outside Delaney Hall.

⚖️ Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche says the suspect will face federal charges, according to comments first reported by Fox News.

🚨 As tensions rise in Newark, New Jersey's attorney general is now urging de-escalation after days of increasingly volatile confrontations.

Justice Department vows charges over alleged threat to ICE agent's family

The U.S. Justice Department is searching for a protester captured on video allegedly threatening the life of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and his family during ongoing demonstrations outside Delaney Hall in Newark.

In the video, the protestor can be heard shouting, "I’ll kill your whole f---ing family. Your whole f---ing family is dead. Your children, your wife — all dead."

CAUTION: VIDEO INCLUDES STRONG LANGUAGE

The incident comes as tensions continue to escalate between anti-ICE protesters and federal agents at the detention facility, where clashes have erupted for several consecutive days. Protesters have accused federal authorities of mistreating detainees, while the Department of Homeland Security has defended conditions inside the facility and condemned what it describes as increasingly aggressive tactics by demonstrators.

Appearing on Fox News, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was shown the video and called it "disgusting." Blanche said federal authorities are working to identify the individual seen in the video and are actively working to locate him. He said the protester would face federal charges for the alleged threat against the ICE officer and the officer's family.

Delaney Hall protests continue to intensify

The controversy surrounding Delaney Hall has become a political flashpoint in New Jersey.

Protesters clash with ICE agents outside Delaney Hall detention center on May 27, 2026, in Newark (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Protesters clash with ICE agents outside Delaney Hall detention center on May 27, 2026, in Newark (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) loading...

Protests began after detainees and advocates raised concerns about conditions inside the facility, including allegations involving medical care and food quality. Federal officials have disputed many of those claims. Demonstrations have since grown larger and more confrontational, with multiple arrests reported and several incidents involving pepper spray, chemical irritants and physical confrontations between protesters and federal agents.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill appeared outside Delaney Hall earlier this week and reiterated her opposition to the facility, calling for its closure after being denied access.

New Jersey officials shift focus toward de-escalation

Now, as the rhetoric and confrontations continue to escalate, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport is calling for calm.

In a statement, Davenport said, "We strongly support the constitutional right to protest, but we ask that everyone conduct themselves peacefully and respectfully while expressing their views. Violence against or by protesters is never acceptable."

Governor Sherrill and NJ Congressional delegates visit Delaney Hall on Memorial Day 2026 (Courtesy: New Jersey Citizen Action) On May 25, 2026, Gov. Sherrill and NJ Congressional delegates visit Delaney Hall (Courtesy: New Jersey Citizen Action) loading...

The call for de-escalation marks a notable contrast to the political atmosphere earlier in the week, when Sherrill stood alongside protesters and sharply criticized federal immigration authorities. While state leaders continue to raise concerns about conditions inside Delaney Hall, law enforcement officials on both sides are increasingly focused on preventing additional violence outside the facility.

Help identify the suspect in the video

The Justice Department and Immigration and Customs enforcement are actively attempting to identify and apprehend the individual seen on video threatening an ICE agent and his family.

The Justice Department is searching for a protestor who threatened the life of an ICE agent. (Nick Sortor via X) The Justice Department is searching for a protestor who threatened the life of an ICE agent. (Nick Sortor via X) loading...

If you have any information that can aid in the investigation, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip online with this link.

ICE clashes with protesters at Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark Protesters clash with ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall detention center while demonstrating near the entrance gates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark. The confrontations during this week began with a stop there by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Democratic New Jersey members of Congress on Memorial Day. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

ICE arrests: 'Worst of the worst' in New Jersey These are recent arrests in New Jersey by Immigration & Customs Enforcement, which labeled these immigrants as "the worst of the worst." Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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