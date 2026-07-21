💲 Wakefern Food Corp. will hold walk-in hiring fairs on July 25

💲 Open positions include general clerks, front-end associates and stockers

💲 Applicants in New Jersey can find jobs at multiple locations

WOODBRIDGE — Need a job? One of New Jersey's largest supermarket corporations is looking to fill multiple positions during a hiring blitz on Saturday.

Middlesex County-based Wakefern Food Corp. is holding walk-in hiring fairs at five of its supermarket banners on July 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The job fairs are scheduled to take place in states across the Northeast, including New Jersey. New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maryland, Connecticut, Delaware, and Pennsylvania will also be holding events.

The available positions are through five of Wakefern Food Corp.'s supermarket banners, including ShopRite, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, The Fresh Grocer, and Price Rite Marketplace. Currently, there are no Gourmet Garage or Fairway Market locations in the Garden State. ShopRite is the largest supermarket in New Jersey with more than 130 locations.

Various positions available

According to Wakefern Food Corp., the vacant positions being recruited for include general clerks, front-end associates and stockers.

While salary information was not provided, New Jersey's minimum wage is $15.92 an hour, one of the highest in the country. Among the benefits tied to the roles being offered are flexible scheduling and on-the-job training, according to Wakefern Food Corp.

Another perk? Workers will have the opportunity to advance their careers by learning additional skills through what the company calls a "unique game-based learning platform."

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Photo by Nathália Rosa on Unsplash goods on shelf

Walk-in job fair

For job seekers interested in attending the one-day job fairs, appointments are not needed. There is also no pre-registration required. Wakefern Food Corp. said hiring teams will be available to speak with candidates on the day of the fairs.

To learn more about the hiring events in New Jersey, people can visit the career pages for ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer and Price Rite Marketplace.

Wakefern Food Corp. is the "largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, comprising 45 member companies who independently own and operate more than 380 retail supermarkets," according to the company's website.

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