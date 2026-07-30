This feels like a match made in heaven. If you know Whole Foods, you know they’re more upscale.

Montgomery is an affluent town with a median household income over $220,000, great schools, and probably people hungry for organic and specialty foods. Put it this way. I almost bought a home once In Montgomery, and Whole Foods would fit in a lot better than I would have.

Whole Foods has built a loyal following by offering natural and organic groceries, fresh seafood and meats, bakery items, prepared foods, and local products alongside national brands. A new location will open at Montgomery Promenade, continuing the company’s steady expansion across New Jersey. The chain has been adding locations throughout the state as demand for specialty grocery shopping continues to grow.

Just how upscale is Whole Foods? Put it this way. Their meat department will feature only meat from animals raised without antibiotics. Their produce section has a pollinator health policy to lower the use of chemical pesticides.

According to NJ.com, this store will bring over 1,000 locally sourced products from the Northeast and even suppliers from the Skillman area in their own backyard.

If this gem sounds like your new favorite place to shop, then you don’t have long to wait. It opens Aug. 21 at 40 Nevius Boulevard at 8 a.m. The first 300 customers will receive a coupon worth $100 in savings and a limited-edition tote bag.

Now, if you don’t see me there, it’s because 1. I live far away, and 2. I probably fit in more at a Walmart Supercenter.