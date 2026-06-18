Independent bookstore on LBI was just voted best in entire nation
I first told you about a little independent book shop called LBI Book Swap last month.
That’s when voting was underway in USA Today’s 10Best series for the category of Best Independent Bookstore in America. It was the only New Jersey bookstore nominated.
I mentioned at that time that a big part of Book Swap’s success is due to its extensive selection of books for kids. Their huge selection of children's through young adult titles has made them a favorite of families in the area.
Well, wouldn’t you know it. The votes have been counted and not only did our hidden gem of a book shop make it to the 10Best list, but it was also crowned number one. Best of the best. Wow!
New Jersey is no slouch when it comes to being recognized for our small mom and pop bookstores.
Like when Cindelle’s in Plainfield was given a social media shoutout by former First Lady Michelle Obama. Or when Charmed and Bound, an independent shop in Flemington specializing in romance novels, received media attention.
But beating out everyone else in a reader’s poll of a national news site? That’s what LBI Book Swap pulled off. And kudos!
You’ll find them at 325 9th Street in Beach Haven.
No other New Jersey bookstore made the 10Best but I thought you may like to see who we beat around the country.
Here’s the full list:
1 — LBI Book Swap; Beach Haven, New Jersey
2 — Barrow Bookstore; Concord, Massachusetts
3 — Leopold's; Madison, Wisconsin
4 — Parnassus Books; Nashville, Tennessee
5 — Blue Willow Bookshop; Houston, Texas
6 — Philosophers & Fools; Charleston, South Carolina
7 — RJ Julia Booksellers; Madison, Connecticut
8 — White Whale Bookstore; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
9 — E Shaver, Bookseller; Savannah, Georgia
10 — BookPeople; Austin, Texas
LOOK: Books set in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Check out these 10 unique NJ bookstore gems
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.