Independent bookstore on LBI was just voted best in entire nation

I first told you about a little independent book shop called LBI Book Swap last month.

That’s when voting was underway in USA Today’s 10Best series for the category of Best Independent Bookstore in America. It was the only New Jersey bookstore nominated.

I mentioned at that time that a big part of Book Swap’s success is due to its extensive selection of books for kids. Their huge selection of children's through young adult titles has made them a favorite of families in the area.

Ridofranz Ridofranz

Well, wouldn’t you know it. The votes have been counted and not only did our hidden gem of a book shop make it to the 10Best list, but it was also crowned number one. Best of the best. Wow!

New Jersey is no slouch when it comes to being recognized for our small mom and pop bookstores.

Like when Cindelle’s in Plainfield was given a social media shoutout by former First Lady Michelle Obama. Or when Charmed and Bound, an independent shop in Flemington specializing in romance novels, received media attention.

But beating out everyone else in a reader’s poll of a national news site? That’s what LBI Book Swap pulled off. And kudos!

You’ll find them at 325 9th Street in Beach Haven.

No other New Jersey bookstore made the 10Best but I thought you may like to see who we beat around the country.

Keith Levit Keith Levit

Here’s the full list:

1 — LBI Book Swap; Beach Haven, New Jersey

2 — Barrow Bookstore; Concord, Massachusetts

3 — Leopold's; Madison, Wisconsin

4 — Parnassus Books; Nashville, Tennessee

5 — Blue Willow Bookshop; Houston, Texas

6 — Philosophers & Fools; Charleston, South Carolina

7 — RJ Julia Booksellers; Madison, Connecticut

8 — White Whale Bookstore; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

9 — E Shaver, Bookseller; Savannah, Georgia

10 — BookPeople; Austin, Texas

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Check out these 10 unique NJ bookstore gems Having a tough time finding a good book worth your time? Luckily, New Jersey has a great selection of local, independent bookstores, each offering something unique. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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