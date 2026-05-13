NJ bookstore named among America’s best indie shops

There’s something almost stubbornly romantic about an independent bookstore in 2026.

In a world built on algorithms, online shopping, social media, and doomscrolling at 1 a.m., a little bookstore still begs, “Slow down. Wander a while. Smell the pages.”

That’s why it’s kind of perfect that New Jersey’s own LBI Book Swap has been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Independent Bookstore in America.

The Long Beach Island shop is the only New Jersey bookstore to make the national list and one of 20 nominated. And honestly, indie bookstores have always had a grip on our imaginations.

Think about the first season of “You” where the bookstore setting practically became its own character. Or “You’ve Got Mail” where the cozy charm of a small bookstore symbolized everything warm and human in a rapidly corporatized world. Even “Notting Hill” gave us that dreamy little travel bookshop and a perfect romantic backdrop.

Independent bookstores feel personal in a way chains rarely do.

They’re quiet little community living rooms. You walk in for a paperback and somehow end up discussing life with a stranger in the history aisle.

From an article on app.com it seems a big part of Book Swap’s success is due to their extensive selection of books for children. Their huge selection of children’s through young adults titles has made them a favorite of families in the area.

According to the nomination, LBI Book Swap is currently sitting among 20 nominees nationwide in the voting for America’s best indie bookstore.

That’s pretty impressive for a Jersey Shore bookstore competing on a national stage. You can vote to make sure they’re included in the top 10. You can vote here once a day up until June 1. Winners will be announced June 10.

Check out these 10 unique NJ bookstore gems Having a tough time finding a good book worth your time? Luckily, New Jersey has a great selection of local, independent bookstores, each offering something unique. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet