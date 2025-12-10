Remember when the Kindle was introduced in 2007? Plenty of talking heads said bookstores would soon be a thing of the past. Here we are in 2025 and the bookstore industry in the U.S. is projected to have a market size of $44 billion. What’s more, it’s been growing steadily since 2020.

Small, stand-alone bookshops are going to have a harder time of course. This can be said for almost any type of business. Bookstores that are mom and pop and stay successful really keep their finger on the pulse of the community.

One such bookstore recently received a huge feather in their cap when former First Lady Michelle Obama name-dropped them. Dare I say…endorsed them?

Cindelle's Bookstore

Obama recently went on social media to promote her new book “The Look” and she spoke up for small businesses, encouraging Americans to take part in Small Business Saturday (the day after Black Friday). She featured Cindelle’s Bookstore in Plainfield.

“This Small Business Saturday, I’m sending a special thank you to the wonderful independent bookstores that empower our communities and open our eyes to the stories all around us. Your support of #TheLook over the last few weeks has truly meant the world to me,” Obama wrote in her caption.

Cindelle's Bookstore

It was a dream come true

Along with that, there it was, a photo of Cindelle’s. New Jersey Monthly picked up on the story, and owner Cindelle Harris-Blackmon told them, “What a dream! Being able to be commemorated in such a large way gets me so emotional. I’m so glad Michelle Obama and her team see the great things and impact we have in Plainfield, New Jersey.”

Loyal customers were just as thrilled. You’ll find Cindelle’s at 401 Watchung Avenue in Plainfield and it is located within Queen City Coffee Roasters, which is around the corner on Court Place.