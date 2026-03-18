Think about the year 1920. Were your great-grandparents even alive yet? The Titanic disaster happened only eight years prior. It was the start of the Roaring '20s. Think of the style. The elegance. Prohibition began that January. Women’s right to vote finally came about that year with ratification in the summer. Insane to think that women were once not allowed to vote, isn’t it?

Obviously, this was a different world. Men still wore suits just to go to a baseball game. Men not wearing a hat was frowned upon, but women wearing a fur coat was not.

How the times have changed. But for the past 106 years, the fashion retailer Zinman Furs stood tall.

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Zinman Furs

The huge facility after all this time is finally going out of business. A store that sold the most elegant of fur coats and wraps that even Hollywood could imagine and has seen so many eras come and go is finally seeing the end of its own era.

Zinman Furs takes up an entire block on Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Pennsauken. It’s not just furs and shearlings, leathers and accessories. It’s also a cold storage and even a factory. It’s nationally known in the industry, and not without its share of controversy.

For years, it’s been the subject of anti-fur protests, and they have remained steadfast and unapologetic in offering quality furs. Some anti-fur groups are celebrating the announcement of their closure, but there was nothing in the announcement indicating the protests had anything to do with the decision. Their final day is set for March 31, 2026.

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Huge deals are being offered.

NJ.com is reporting bargains like a $2,500 fur being sold for $888 and a $1,900 jacket reduced to $588.

Their website is zinmanfurs.com and you’ll find their store at 2901 Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Pennsauken.