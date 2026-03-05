👶Target is rolling out a new baby shopping experience to nearly 200 stores nationwide starting March 15 — including seven locations in New Jersey.

Target has announced it has launched Baby Boutique, a new shopping experience rolling out to nearly 200 stores and online March 15, including seven New Jersey locations.

The big box retailer is moving beyond the essentials as a trusted resource for parents, with a baby category that includes nearly 2,000 new products, according to the company’s press release.

Target Baby Boutique arrives in New Jersey stores

Target’s baby department evolution is all about making it easier for families to browse, compare, and find what’s right for them, all in one shop.

In New Jersey, the new Baby Boutique is coming to Clifton, East Hanover, Hackettstown, Manahawkin, Princeton, Sewell, and Vauxhall Target stores.

What’s new for New Jersey parents at Target

The Baby Boutique is coming to 200 Target stores including 7 in New Jersey (Target)

The Baby Boutique Experience – Parents will find premium baby brands including UPPAbaby, Bugaboo, Stokke, and Doona. Strollers and car seats are displayed side-by-side so parents can easily compare features and test the products in person. With curated products and more interactive displays, parents can approach big purchases with less guesswork and more confidence.

Free “Baby Concierge” service offers expert guidance for parents

Your Own “Baby Concierge” – Starting in March, personalized one-on-one expert guidance will be available by appointment at the Baby Boutique. Virtual access is available now. The Baby Concierge service is free, powered by the experts from Tot Squad, where parents can ask questions, whether they’re choosing a bassinet, comparing monitors, or building a registry.

The Baby Boutique is coming to 200 Targets across the U.S. including 7 in New Jersey (Canva/Target)

Nearly 2,000 new baby products and easier registry shopping

Nearly 2,000 New Must-Haves – From wellness-focused skincare to national brand exclusives like Joie, Nanit, Amara, Tubby Todd, and Little Spoon, Target is adding nearly 2,000 new items to its collection, including hundreds from fan-faves like Clouud Island and Good and Gather. Milestone gifts, plushies, blankets, feeding, and snacking essentials will also be available.

Gifting Made Easy – Nearly 1,000 Target stores will also be introducing a front-of-department gifting area, making it simple to find the perfect, thoughtful gift for every baby shower and birthday. The expanded assortment is supported by easier digital browsing and comparison tools, seamless registry planning in the Target app, and flexible fulfillment options like same-day delivery, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

Shopping for a new baby can feel overwhelming and time-consuming, especially for first-time parents. “Our focus is on bringing together products busy families will love at the value they expect, paired with expert guidance and joyful, easy-to-shop spaces that make preparing for a new baby feel both special and practical,” says Amanda Nusz, senior vice president of merchandising, essentials, and beauty at Target.

