Spencer’s is sending a Sexology truck to NJ colleges. No, really

You remember Spencer’s from your teenage years hanging at the mall? The T-shirts, posters, novelty items, lava lamps and strobe lights, and oh yeah … the sex toys way in the back.

I forgot about that when I took my daughter there when she was about 12. I was ahead of her and quickly steered her back towards the front. Awkwardness averted.

Ted Shaffreyn | AP Ted Shaffreyn | AP loading...

Well, that mall staple, Spencer’s, has been on a mission to get rid of all awkwardness and get honest conversations about sex started at college campuses across New Jersey.

They have a promotional truck called Sexology 101 and worked with a sex educator/entertainer named Dirty Lola making the rounds at colleges to talk to students.

However you feel about this doesn’t matter, it’s been in full ‘swing’ — pun intended.

On Thursday, Sexology 101 with its seductive pink lettering against the truck’s black background, rolled up to Rowan University. Spencer’s had partnered with PRISM club, an LGBTQ+ club at the school, to put on the event.

Dirty Lola talked with hundreds of students not only about sage sex but answering anonymous questions about a variety of kinks, according to NJ.com. Free condoms we're handed out. Other Spencer's products were sold at a discount and there were giveaways.

Rowan University (Google Street View) Rowan University (Google Street View) loading...

This sex tour, for lack of a better description, has previously engaged with students at Stockton and at nearby Temple University.

They say it’s all about promoting open discussions and giving valuable information. Selling a few sex toys while they’re there can’t hurt their bottom line either.

Share of your tax bill going to schools vs. municipality How your property tax bill is split up depends on where you live. This is the data from the state for the year 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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