Big change to Costco’s $1.50 hot dog deal but it isn’t the price

Last week I told you about a change that may be coming to Costco that could speed up your checkout experience. It’s called pre-scan and it’s only a pilot program now, but hopefully it will come to a location near you. You can read more on that here.

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Other changes are happening at Costco that aren’t a maybe but a definite. You know that sweet hotdog combo deal that feels like they’ve had forever? For just $1.50, you get a hot dog and a 20-ounce refillable fountain drink? Well, according to nj.com, they changed it so you can now get your choice of drinks.

Either the 20-ounce fountain drink or a 16.9 ounce bottle of water, if you want to go a bit healthier.

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But now there’s another change. Not everyone can get this deal. Now non-members won’t be allowed to access the food court. You’ll have to show your membership card to buy anything from now on.

Still other changes happened at Costco recently, such as last summer when their food courts got rid of the churro and replaced it with a more expensive chocolate chip cookie. For $2.49, you could wolf down the full 750-calorie cookie if you could handle that much sugar. While the churro went away, that $1.99 pizza slice is still there for you.

One other recent change is that they began cracking down on membership sharing. One person would have a membership and they would loan the card to a friend to use to get all those sweet Costco deals. They were onto us and put a stop to it.

Largest tax bill increases in New Jersey in 2025 These are the municipalities in New Jersey where the average tax bill increased by at least a thousand dollars in 2025, starting with the lowest. The data is from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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A Look Inside Grocery Outlet Stores, ‘Extreme Value’ Retailer in NJ Grocery Outlet dubs itself “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer,” since its start in 1946. Founder Jim Read opened the first store by selling military surplus at deep discount prices.

Flash forward to 20256, when the third generation of the Read family has stores across the nation, including three in New Jersey, after six are soon closing. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt