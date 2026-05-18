One NJ mall could be one of the best in the nation
In the Garden State, we know we have some of the best there is to offer. We pride ourselves on our restaurants, our boardwalks, and, of course, our beaches.
Now, there’s a possibility that we’ll have one of the best indoor shopping centers in the U.S., if the voting for USA Today’s 10Best works in our favor.
Now that the experts at the national publication have narrowed down their list of the best shopping destinations in the nation, voting is open to the public.
To narrow down their list of finalists the panelists looked at the variety of stores, dining options, entertainment options, and accessibility.
So which New Jersey mall made the list?
American Dream mall in Rutherford, NJ could be one of the best malls in the U.S.
The American Dream mall, located at 1 American Dream Way in East Rutherford, is beyond deserving of being on their final list because it’s an experience beyond shopping.
To quote Bill Hader’s Weekend Update character, Stephon, from Saturday Night Live: this mall “has everything.”
As USA Today describes it,
The American Dream mall is a multi-use destination with over 400 stores and around 100 dining outlets, including 20 full-service restaurants. The mall hosts hundreds of events every year including shows, celebrity engagements and sporting events.
Not to mention the water park, indoor snow resort, and their Nickelodeon theme park.
How you can vote for the American Dream mall to make USA Today’s 10Best list
You can cast your vote for the mall right here through noon on June 1, 2026. The results will be announced on June 10.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.