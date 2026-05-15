✅ Pennington Quality Market is closing after 45 years of family ownership

✅It will reopen as a McCaffrey’s in June after a two-day closure

✅The longtime Route 31 grocery store employs more than 150 workers

PENNINGTON — The family that has owned the Pennington Quality Market for 45 years announced that the store is changing hands.

The Rothwell family says that the store on Route 31 will become a McCaffrey’s food market in June. PQM will close on June 13 and reopen on June 15 as McCafferty’s after taking ownership of the store in 1981. According to its website, PQM employs over 150 people.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generations of loyal customers, dedicated employees, and friendships that made this market feel like home for so many years,” the family said.

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Statement from Pennington Market about its Statement from Pennington Market about its "next chapter" (Pennington Quality Market via Facebook) loading...

McCaffrey’s expanding footprint in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

While not offering a specific reason for the sale, Mike Rothwell said that as he considered the future of PQM, he looked for a partner that shares his family's values and commitment to excellence. The McCaffrey family, which he has known for years, seemed to be a perfect fit.

"We have known Jim McCaffrey III and Jim McCaffrey IV for many years and we have great respect for their organization and the way they serve their customers and communities," Rothwell said.

McCaffrey’s owns eight stores in New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. McCaffrey IV said he was "honored" to welcome PQM into the McCaffery's family. He looks forward to continuing PQM's strong reputation of offering high-quality products, service and community focus.

The news of Pennington's sale comes as Circus Foodtown responds to customer concerns about empty shelves at its three Monmouth County locations. President and CEO Lou Scaduto Jr. said they are the result of a dispute with its primary grocery supplier, which they are trying to work through.

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