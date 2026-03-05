💰 Staff at a South Jersey bank spotted a suspicious ID and helped prevent a fraudulent wire transfer before any money was lost.

💰 Gloucester Township Police Department arrested a man accused of impersonating a bank customer.

💰 Authorities say the case highlights how quickly identity theft can happen and urge residents to monitor accounts and protect personal data.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Employees at a South Jersey bank are being credited with stopping a fraudulent wire transfer last month.

On February 26, just before 1 p.m., Gloucester Township police went to Fulton Bank on Blackwood Clementon Road on a report of a fraud in progress.

Suspicious driver’s license raises red flags during $87K wire transfer attempt

Bank employees told the officers they were suspicious of the man’s driver’s license when he tried to complete an $87,000 wire transfer.

Turns out, they were right to be suspicious.

The man, later identified as David Hutton, 64, of Houston, Texas, had a fake driver’s license. He was impersonating a bank customer and tried to withdraw money from the victim’s account.

Bank employees stopped a fraudulent transaction for happening at a Fulton Bank in Gloucester Township

Quick action by bank staff and police prevents major loss

No money was lost due to the quick actions of bank employees and officers, the Gloucester Township Police Department said in a news release.

Hutton was arrested and taken to headquarters for processing.

He was charged with third-degree exhibiting false documents, third-degree forgery, second-degree assuming false identity, and second-degree attempted theft.

Hutton is currently in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Police warn identity theft can happen quickly

The Gloucester Township Police Department is reminding all residents that identity theft can happen quickly and without immediate signs.

Protect yourself by regularly checking bank and credit statements, never sharing personal or financial information with strangers, shredding sensitive documents, and being cautious of unsolicited calls, emails, or texts requesting personal information.

