🔴 Shoppers and staff evacuated a NJ Walmart after a bomb threat was reported

🔴 K-9 units and multiple law enforcement agencies responded

🔴 Police say the threat was a hoax

HOWELL — A typical day for most turned into chaos after shoppers and employees had to evacuate a Walmart in Monmouth County on Monday due to a reported bomb threat that officials said later turned out to be a hoax.

Bomb threat at Howell Walmart sparks evacuation and police response

On April 6, at approximately 2 p.m., the Howell Police Department went to the Walmart on Route 9 South to investigate a bomb threat.

Police said the threat was initially reported to the Lakewood Police Department’s 911 call center.

The reported threat immediately called for an evacuation of the store while an investigation took place.

K-9 units, multiple agencies search for explosives

A thorough search involving Howell police officers, detectives, as well as K-9 units from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, Marlboro Township, and Manasquan Borough determined that no devices or hazardous materials were found inside the Walmart.

Store reopens after hours-long sweep; investigation into hoax continues

The evacuation lasted over three hours. Walmart reopened to patrons and employees around 5:30 p.m.

It’s still not clear who called in the phony threat. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. John Barroqueiro at the Howell Police Department at 732-938-4575 ext. 2253.

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