⚠️ A Pleasantville man was sentenced to 30 years without parole for killing his pregnant girlfriend.

➡️ Prosecutors said he initially claimed the victim fell down a flight of stairs before evidence contradicted that account.

🔴 The victim's loved ones remembered the 25-year-old as excited to become a mother.

A 28-year-old Atlantic County man heads to prison for decades after admitting to brutally killing his pregnant girlfriend in their Pleasantville home.

In May, Boris Lainez-Rosales pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Leslianette Quintana-Betancourt, 25, nearly two years ago.

They had lived together as tenants in the basement area of a home.

He previously admitted to attacking the 25-year-old victim with a baseball bat in December 2024.

Quintana-BetanCourt was five months pregnant at the time of her violent death. She suffered trauma to her face, arms, and abdomen and her placenta had also ruptured, according to a medical examiner.

Boris Lainez-Rosales pleads to murder of pregnant girlfriend (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) NJ man admits to killing pregnant girlfriend

Judge imposes 30-year sentence without parole

Lainez-Rosales was sentenced on Friday by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Levin to 30 years in state prison, to be served without parole.

On Dec. 2, 2024 just before 2 a.m., Pleasantville Police responded to a residence on Edgewater Avenue.

Lainez-Rosales had called 911, saying that his girlfriend had fallen down about 12 stairs and was unresponsive.

When officers arrived, they found Quintana-BetanCourt at the bottom of the stairwell.

Investigators said evidence contradicted the 911 call

Lainez-Rosales had cuts on his hands and smelled of bleach, investigators said in an affidavit filed in the case.

Inside the trunk of his car was a yellow bag containing possible blood stains.

In the back yard, police found a bloodied baseball bat, and a white trash bag, holding duct tape with possible hair attached.

The basement was in disarray and there were blood stains throughout, including the walls — but none around the stairs. There was also a smell of bleach, investigators said, and evidence of attempts to clean up some of the mess.

A witness heard the victim and Lainez-Rosales arguing between about 10 p.m. and 11 p.m..

At that point, the witness said they tried to go downstairs to check on them. But as they opened the door, Lainez-Rosales appeared and said everything was fine.

A short time after that, Lainez-Rosales came upstairs and used the witness's phone to call 911.

Read More: Understanding domestic violence support resources in New Jersey

NJ man admits to killing pregnant girlfriend

Leslianette Quintana-Betancourt, while pregnant, was killed by her boyfriend in 2024 ( tributearchive.com)

Pregnant Atlantic County victim remembered by loved ones

Quintana-Betancourt was mourned in an online memorial as a beloved sister, aunt, daughter and friend — “a sweet and kind young lady that had a laugh and smile that would brighten up a room.”

“You were so happy about becoming a mom and you were just happy about your new journey,” the same friend wrote of the victim.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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