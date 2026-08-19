💰 A Northern State Prison corrections officer admitted taking bribes in a contraband-smuggling scheme.

⚖️ The Hackensack man faces three years in prison and a lifetime ban from public employment.

🚨 Investigators say officers caught him reporting to work with suspected contraband hidden in his clothing.

NEWARK — A Northern State Prison corrections officer has admitted to betraying the badge in exchange for bribes.

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On Tuesday, Christopher Santana pleaded guilty to second-degree conspiracy to commit bribery. The 33-year-old man from Hackensack entered the plea in Superior Court in Essex County, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Christopher Santana (Essex County Jail) Christopher Santana (Essex County Jail)

State prosecutors said the plea agreement carries a sentence of three years in state prison. Santana is barred from having a public job, and he also has to forfeit $4,500 in bribes he took in the smuggling scheme between May 2024 and June 2025.

“Corrupt actions like these make correctional facilities less safe and secure for inmates and officials alike, and undermine public trust in government," Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said.

Investigators say officer brought contraband into prison

According to investigators, Santana was caught smuggling contraband into Northern State Prison last year. On June 10, 2025, he showed up for work like any other day.

However, the OAG said in a press release that other law enforcement officers "observed a large bulge protruding from the chest area of his clothing." They found two vacuum-sealed bags filled with tobacco and three bottles of a liquid that authorities have not identified.

Santana took thousands of dollars in cash bribes directly from inmates at the prison. He also received payment via a personal mobile digital payment app, authorities said.

He was fired in July 2025.

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