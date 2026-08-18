⚠️ HelloFresh will cut 374 workers at its Swedesboro distribution center by November.

➡️ Gerresheimer is also cutting 139 jobs at its Vineland pharmaceutical glass plant.

🔴 New Jersey saw 888 layoffs announced in March, the only month below 1,000 so far.

After a quieter summer month of layoff announcements statewide, HelloFresh has confirmed it is closing up a South Jersey distribution center.

The meal kit delivery company will be cutting 374 workers out of the Swedesboro address by November, according to a New Jersey WARN notice.

"Operational efficiency is central to everything we do at HelloFresh, and we regularly evaluate our fulfillment setup to ensure we operate as effectively as possible. Following a review of our operational footprint, we have made the difficult decision to close our Swedesboro, New Jersey distribution center, and will seamlessly integrate its operations into our broader fulfillment network," a HelloFresh spokesperson said in a statement received by New Jersey 101.5 on Monday.

"We are deeply grateful for the contributions of our Swedesboro team members, and we are committed to supporting affected eligible employees through this transition with severance assistance, extended healthcare support, career transition resources, and internal transfer opportunities where available," the HelloFresh statement added.

Hello Fresh partnered with Newark in November 2025 for a meal donation drop helped by the Mayor (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Hello Fresh partnered with Newark in November 2025 for a pre Thanksgiving meal donation drop helped by the Mayor Spencer Platt Getty Images - 1

Another South Jersey facility is closing, adding to the job cuts

It's the second sizable South Jersey facility closing up, as announced in August.

Germany-based Gerresheimer glass recently confirmed it was laying off 139 workers at its Vineland plant that makes glass vials and containers for pharmaceuticals.

The cuts take effect by next July, as operations will shift to existing sites in North Carolina and Mexico, a company spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

Mars Wrigley and Samsung collectively announce 1,000 NJ layoffs (Samsung.com, Google Maps) Mars Wrigley and Samsung collectively announce 1,000 NJ layoffs (Samsung.com, Google Maps)

July was a brutal month for New Jersey jobs

The slower pace had been a welcome change after a brutal July for New Jersey jobs.

A total of 13 employers announced 2,440 layoffs, including Samsung's 739 cuts as it shifts its U.S. headquarters to Texas. There were also more than 300 layoffs each announced by Novartis and Mars Wrigley Confectionary.

Not too far behind, the state saw 1,980 layoffs announced in January, as a total of 10 employers confirmed cuts - including 242 layoffs by Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Amazon shutting all its Fresh stores, for a total of 871 layoffs.

So far, the only month where less than 1,000 layoffs were announced in New Jersey was the 888 cuts confirmed in March, by 12 employers.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By mid-August, the total was above 11,500. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt