✅ ICE acknowledged another death in July of a former Delaney Hall detainee

✅ His death has renewed questions about ICE policy and the deaths of detainees

✅ NJ has opened a civil rights investigation into conditions at the privately run facility

NEWARK — The Department of Homeland Security has acknowledged the death of a man who had been detained at Delaney Hall, as calls for the for-profit ICE facility's shutdown continue and questions grow about accountability for detainees who die after being released from custody. It was the second death in the same month and at least the third since late last year.

Jose Chajon-Raxon, an immigrant from Guatemala, was processed into custody on July 18, according to ICE. The next day, he was treated for “seizure-like activity” by a nurse who reassured him he was safe.

He was later taken to a hospital, where he received what ICE described as "proper medical care," and was released from ICE custody. He died on July 22, but ICE said it was not immediately told of his death.

“Per ICE policy, when an individual is no longer in ICE custody, then ICE will no longer be responsible for monitoring or reviewing deaths that may occur. This is common sense. ICE is not responsible when an individual passes away weeks after leaving their custody," a spokesperson said.

It was the second death of a detainee reported in July.

On Aug. 1, Edwin Jovanny Lopez Cornejo died at Delaney Hall after suffering what the agency also described as a medical emergency. U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J. 8th District, said at the time that there had been a third death, but did not disclose the person's identity.

Jean Wilson Brutus, 41, a Haitian national, died 24 hours after being taken into custody in December. Emergency responders rushed him to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead a day later. Authorities say the death is suspected to be from natural causes.

ALSO READ: NJ launches civil rights probe into Delaney Hall deaths

ICE policy change raises questions about deaths after release

The latest death comes after ICE rescinded a 2021 Biden administration policy requiring the agency to notify Congress and investigate detainee deaths occurring within 30 days of release from custody.

The earlier policy was intended to prevent ICE from avoiding scrutiny by releasing critically ill detainees shortly before they died. Homeland Security defended reversing the policy, calling the change "common sense."

Menendez accused ICE of creating a loophole that allows the agency to avoid responsibility for deaths or informing Congress about them.

"They can try to evade accountability, but the American people deserve answers and transparency, which is exactly what I intend to deliver alongside my House Democratic colleagues," Menendez said on his X account.

ALSO READ: NJ mom dies trying to save daughter in Colombia earthquake

Protesters outside Delaney Hall on June 9, 2026 (Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images) Protesters outside Delaney Hall on June 9, 2026 (Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images)

Deaths intensify scrutiny of Newark's Delaney Hall

The recent deaths have heightened criticism of Delaney Hall and questions about whether detainees are receiving proper medical attention.

The state Attorney General’s Office launched a civil rights investigation Friday into the privately run immigrant detention facility in Newark, intending to shut it down.

The investigation will focus on whether any action or inaction by GEO Group employees violated the civil rights of people detained at the facility, in the wake of reports of alarming conditions and recent deaths.

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