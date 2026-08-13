🚨Bergenfield resident Magnolia Garcia Lugo tried to rescue her daughter from a collapsed house

🚨Daughter Natalia, a recent Bergenfield High School grad, escaped with an arm injury.

🚨Magnolia will be buried in her native country, according to Bergenfield's mayor

A mother from New Jersey died while trying to save one of her daughters after Monday's devastating earthquake in Colombia.

Magnolia Garcia Lugo was visiting her native country when the earthquake struck. Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio said the house where the family had been staying collapsed. Most of the family got out, but Magnolia went back inside to rescue her daughter.

Natalia, a recent graduate of Bergenfield High School, escaped with an arm injury. Magnolia did not make it back out, according to the mayor.

The western parts of Colombia were hit by a deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake, killing 265 people, with nearly 500 missing, according to President Abelardo de la Espriella. Civilian-run databases put the number of missing people at more than 4,100.

Bergenfield mother went back inside to save her daughter

"Our hearts are with Magnolia’s family and loved ones. The entire Bergenfield community mourns with them and is praying for the recovery of her daughter and strength for the family during this unimaginable tragedy. We also keep all families affected by this tragedy in our thoughts," Amatorio said.

A spokeswoman for the family's church, Mercy Church of God, told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that a wall fell on top of Magnolia and her daughter.

Oscar Fernando Castro, an assistant pastor at the church, helped search the ruins. He found his niece, but Magnolia was already dead.

Amatorio said Magnolia will be buried in her native country.

Bergenfield has a large Colombian population. According to Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the county is home to nearly 19,000 Colombian Americans.

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