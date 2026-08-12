🚨A 5-year-old was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Fair Lawn

🚨Prosecutors say the driver kept going without calling 911 after the crash

🚨A 67-year-old Columbia woman now faces criminal charges in Bergen County

FAIR LAWN — A borough resident was charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a 5-year-old seriously injured Tuesday morning.

The child was with a 47-year-old woman crossing the intersection of Broadway and Fair Lawn Parkway at 32nd Street when they were struck by a Honda Pilot driven by Maritza Salazar-Perez, 67, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Musella said Salazar-Perez kept going and did not call 911. The relationship between the child and the woman was not disclosed.

Salazar-Perez was making a left turn from 32nd Street onto Broadway as the pair crossed at the intersection. They were taken to a hospital.

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Maritza Salazar-Perez (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) Maritza Salazar-Perez

Surveillance camera helped investigators identify vehicle

Police tracked down Salazar-Perez and her vehicle. She was charged with third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and related motor vehicle offenses.

Law enforcement sources told Independent Online News they used a surveillance camera and an automated license plate reader a quarter mile from the crash scene to identify Salazar-Perez and her vehicle. The site also said Salazar-Perez is a Colombian national but a Homeland Security spokesperson told New Jersey 101.5 there is "no ICE connection" to the case.

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