🚨 Six people are charged in a violent June armed robbery at an Edgewater business that involved guns, knives and multiple victims.

🔗 Prosecutors say at least one suspect was a member of Anti-Tren, a splinter faction of Tren de Aragua.

🚔 The suspects were arrested in Illinois, Minnesota and New York after a nationwide investigation; five are detained pending trial.

EDGEWATER — Six people were charged in a violent armed robbery at a Bergen County business that happened in June, prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

On Wednesday, June 24, the Edgewater Police Department was notified of an armed robbery that occurred at a local business on Old River Road at approximately 3:30 a.m., Musella said.

Edgewater armed robbery involved guns, knives and sexual assaults

During the invasion, the suspects robbed multiple victims at gunpoint and knifepoint, using two firearms and two knives from a kitchen inside the unnamed business, Musella said.

They took money, cell phones, identifications, and credit cards, he added.

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The six suspects then ordered the victims into the kitchen, where they tied their arms and legs with tape and electronic charging cables.

One victim was repeatedly struck in the head with a handgun, while another was repeatedly physically assaulted by multiple suspects.

Two victims were sexually assaulted at gunpoint and knifepoint, Musella said.

Suspect allegedly linked to Anti-Tren faction

A joint investigation between the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Edgewater Police Department revealed that the armed robbery involved at least one member of Anti-Tren, a splinter faction of the criminal organization Tren de Aragua.

After a weeks-long, nationwide probe, detectives identified Yorwin Jesus Dudamel Gil, 24, of Elmhurst, Illinois, Jeider Jose Gonzalez Luchon, 25, of Chicago, Illinois, Carlos Osorio Rondon, 22, of Aurora, Colorado, Lisandro Ramirez Acosta, 26, of Richmond Hill, New York, Jhon Dervis Simancas Melean, 30, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jose A. Uzcategui Pacheo, 24, of Chicago, Illinois as the suspects responsible for committing the robbery, Musella said.

In addition, the investigation revealed that Gonzalez Luchon and Simancas Melean committed the sexual assaults during the robbery.

Six charged in Bergen County armed robbery

The charges are as follows

Jeider Jose Gonzalez Luchon and Yorwin Jesus Dudamel Gil (BCPO) Jeider Jose Gonzalez Luchon and Yorwin Jesus Dudamel Gil (BCPO)

Jeider Jose Gonzalez Luchon – Six counts of first-degree armed robbery, four counts first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Yorwin Jesus Dudamel Gil – Six counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

Jose A. Uzcategui Pacheo and Jhon Dervis Simancas Melean (BCPO) Jose A. Uzcategui Pacheo and Jhon Dervis Simancas Melean (BCPO)

Jose A. Uzcategui Pacheo – Six counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Jhon Dervis Simancas Melean – Already incarcerated in the State of Illinois on an unrelated matter, he was charged with six counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

On September 10, Simancas Melean was also charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Carlos Osorio Rondon and Lisandro Ramirez Acosta (BCPO) Carlos Osorio Rondon and Lisandro Ramirez Acosta (BCPO)

Carlos Osorio Rondon – Already incarcerated in the state of Missouri on an unrelated matter, he was charged with six counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Lisandro Ramirez Acosta – Six counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Suspects arrested across multiple states

Between July and September 2026, detectives secured arrest warrants charging each suspect accordingly.

Gonzalez Luchon and Uzcategui Pacheo were found in Chicago on July 24. They were taken into custody. A court-authorized search warrant at Gonzalez Luchon’s home uncovered an unserialized handgun.

That same day, authorities located and arrested Dudamel Gil in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office traveled there and served him with several charges.

In August, Dudamel Gil, Gonzalez Luchon, Osorio Rondon, and Uzcategui Pacheco were extradited to New Jersey, brought to the Bergen County Jail, made their first court appearances, and are being detained pending trial.

Simancas Melean was extradited to New Jersey in September and is also being detained pending trial.

Also this month, Ramirez Acosta was found in East Elmhurst, New York, was taken into custody, and is currently on Rikers Island, awaiting extradition to Bergen County.

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