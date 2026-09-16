🚨 New Jersey families are being targeted by scammers posing as cops, lawyers and court personnel demanding fake bail payments.

💸 One victim reportedly sent more than $11,000 through Zelle after falling for the scam.

📱 Authorities say legitimate bail payments will never be requested through Zelle, Apple Pay or other digital payment apps.

The latest scam for New Jersey residents to watch out for targets families of people recently arrested.

Scammers are posing as law enforcement officers, attorneys, or court personnel and demanding bail payments through mobile payment apps such as Apple Pay and Zelle, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones announced.

New Jersey families targeted by fake bail scam

One victim, who unfortunately fell for the bail scam, reported sending over $11,000 via Zelle.

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“We want to remind the public that with the advent of criminal justice reform in New Jersey, bail is a thing of the past in virtually all instances,” Prosecutor Stephens said.

Scammers demand bail money through Zelle, Apple Pay

While bail may be required in certain cases, Stephens said that no legitimate request for payment would ever be made through Apple Pay, Zelle, or any other digital platform.

If anyone receives such a call demanding bail payments, do not send money. It is a scam, Stephens warned.

What to do if you receive a fake bail demand

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by this bail scam is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-847-7432.

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