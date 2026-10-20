⚠️ Three men have been charged in an arson-for-hire case involving a $1.5 million Upper Saddle River home.

➡️ Investigators say 2 Rumson men used an accelerant and homemade ignitor to start the fire.

🔴 All three defendants have been released, pending further court action.

A pair of Monmouth County men have been charged alongside a Bergen County resident in an arson-for-hire case in one of the state’s richest communities.

Last year in Upper Saddle River, a six-bedroom home worth $1.5 million was found engulfed in flames on a Friday afternoon.

This month, 54-year-old Anthony V. Coviello and 62-year-old Joseph Vulpis, both of Rumson, and 66-year-old Emad E. Gerges, of Upper Saddle River, were all arrested on criminal charges after a joint investigation launched in the spring.

Arson charges filed after Upper Saddle River house fire in May 2025 (Saddler River Fire Department via Facebook) Upper Saddle River arson for hire case

A $1.5 million Upper Saddle River home was destroyed by fire

On May 16, 2025, police and firefighters from Upper Saddle River and neighboring towns responded to the blaze at 18 Lake Road.

While the flames were extinguished, the home on an acre of property was deemed a total loss, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

After a preliminary investigation by officials the cause and origin of the fire were classified as “undetermined.”

Upper Saddle River, NJ ( Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Upper Saddle River, NJ demo

Investigators say two Rumson men were hired to set the fire

Almost a full year later on April 27, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Squad were contacted by Rumson Police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, with information about the Lake Road fire.

After an investigation spanning the next several months, detectives found that Coviello and Vulpis were hired by Gerges to intentionally set fire to the residence on Lake Road.

As of this fall, median home values in the affluent Bergen County town of roughly 8,300 residents were at $1.4 million, according to Zillow.

Investigators found that Coviello and Vulpis entered the house and used an accelerant and a “homemade ignitor” to set fire in the attic.

Joseph Vulpis (L) and Anthony Coviello (R) are accused of setting fire to a $1.5M dollar home in Upper Saddle River (BCPO) Upper Saddle River arson for hire case

Three men face charges in the arson-for-hire case

On Oct. 2, Coviello was arrested at home while Vulpis surrendered himself at the Englishtown Police Department.

Coviello and Vulpis were each charged with first-degree arson for hire, second-degree counts of aggravated arson and conspiracy to commit aggravated arson, third-degree counts of arson and criminal mischief and fourth-degree failure to control or report a fire.

Emad E. Gerges is accused of hiring two Rumson men to set a house fire (BCPO) Upper Saddle River arson for hire case -

Two weeks later, Gerges was tracked down and charged with first-degree arson for hire and second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated arson.

All three men have made their first appearances in Bergen County Superior Court and were released, pending further court action.

New Jersey home price increases in 2024 by county The New Jersey real estate market continues to chug along. Below is a county-by-county breakdown of median home prices and how they much they jumped in 2024. Many counties saw double-digit increases in home values, according to the data from New Jersey Realtors from November 2023 to November 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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