⚖️ Jordan Vilcatoma-Correjo was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for murdering his ex-girlfriend.

🔴 Sonia Gonzales, 26, was found dead inside a car stopped by Atlantic Highlands police in 2022.

⚠️ Prosecutors said Gonzales moved out and changed her phone number and routine to avoid her ex, before being killed by him.

FREEHOLD – An Edison man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in a horrific attack after days of obsessive threats has been sent to prison for life, plus 10 years.

Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo was sentenced on Thursday before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley.

In June, the 33-year-old Vilcatoma-Correjo was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and second-degree disturbing human remains in the death of 26-year-old Sonia Gonzales, also of Edison.

Monmouth County Superior Court (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Monmouth County Superior Court Google Maps Canva

Gonzales changed her routine to avoid her ex

Four years ago, Gonzales had changed her phone number, moved out of their shared residence and changed her daily routine to avoid contact with Vilcatoma-Correjo after breaking up with him, Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Caitlin J. Sidley and Danielle Zanzuccki said during the trial.

The jury found that Vilcatoma-Correjo had become increasingly obsessive, aggressive, and threatening against the victim, in the days leading up to the murder.



Crime scene 2022 in Atlantic Highlands (Mike Brant Townsquare Media, MCPO ) Crime scene 2022 in Atlantic Highlands (Mike Brant Townsquare Media, MCPO )

Police found Gonzales' body inside a Honda Accord

Then on June 10, 2022, Atlantic Highlands Police responding to a call made a grim discovery inside a silver Honda Accord.

Family members of Vilcatoma-Correjo helped police by using a third-party phone app to locate the now convicted killer, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Before 8 a.m., officers stopped the car and looked into the backseat, which was covered in garbage bags and a pile of clothing.

Inside the bags was the victim’s body, facedown, covered in blood. She was missing an eye and showed signs that she had been beaten and strangled.

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Photo by Guido Coppa on Unsplash, NJ domestic violence resources (Tinnakorn Jorruang, Getty Stock ) red and white frame

Jury rejected defense's passion-provocation argument

Vilcatoma-Correjo was missing part of one of his fingers.

Both the detached eye, and the severed part of his finger were recovered from the back of the Accord, along with more blood, the

affidavit said.

At trial, the jury was not swayed by the defense’s argument of passion provocation.

Prosecutor cites devastating consequences of domestic violence

“The sentence imposed against the defendant for the murder of former girlfriend Sonia Gonzales reflects the devastating consequences of domestic violence – and the irreversible loss of a life due to a patently heinous and senseless act,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a written release Tuesday.

“As this sentence is handed down during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we are reminded that behind every such case and statistic is a life, a host of loved ones, and a family forever changed by violence.”

“While no sentence can undo this tragedy or ease the pain endured by all those who loved Sonia, it is our hope that justice provides some measure of accountability,” Santiago added.

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